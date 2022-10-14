ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian analyst behind the debunked Steele 'Dirty Dossier' was paid more than $200,000 by the FBI and Democratic operative who was a source admits he LIED about Trump, federal court hears

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The ongoing trial of Russia analyst Igor Danchenko has brought more revelations about how the FBI pays for information, with testimony the source got $200,000 over a period of more than three years.

FBI Special Agent Kevin Helson testified about the payments in Danchenko's trial on charges of lying to the FBI, following a years-long investigation by Trump-appointed Special Counsel John Durham into the origins of the Russia probe.

Helson told the court Danchenko, who was a primary source for ex-British Intelligence officer Christopher Steele's infamous dossier, got paid $3,000 for just one meeting.

It is all part of Durham's look at a series of missteps that went into the creation of the dossier, which also included salacious unproven allegations about Trump's alleged conduct in a Moscow hotel room during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

Durham's team has highlighted the FBI's use of the dossier to secure surveillance warrants on former Trump foreign policy advisor Carter Page.

Helson testified that he put in for an additional $346,000 when he was closed as a source, Fox News reported, but that it didn't get approved. The work that earned him $200,000 came over three and a half years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VQel_0iZESIsU00
On the payroll: Russian analyst Igor Danchenko is on trial on charges of lying to the FBI about his sources. An FBI handler testified that Danchenko was paid $200,000 over a period of three and a half years

That revelation came days after FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten testified that the FBI offered Steele $1 million in cash to prove the salacious allegations in the dossier he compiled on Trump, but that the bureau didn't hand over the money because Steele couldn't back up the claims.

Danchenko is accused of lying to the FBI when questioned about his information, and is on trial in Alexandria, Virginia federal courthouse.

He was indicted on five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the dossier as agents rushed to try to verify its information. Prosecutors told the court earlier that Danchenko fabricated one of his own sources and hid the identity of another when he was interviewed by the bureau.

Danchenko's own sources are also coming under scrutiny and feature in the charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIjuG_0iZESIsU00
News you can use: Charles Dolan Jr. testified that he provided information to Danchenko that he saw on TV about Trump campaign intrigue involving Paul Manafort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDlaV_0iZESIsU00
Ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele compiled the infamous dossier of material on Donald Trump and the then-candidate's Russia ties. An FBI supervisory agent testified Steele was offered $1 million to back up his information but was unable to do so
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1nYs_0iZESIsU00
Steele compiled a series of reports on ties between Trump figures and Russia, along with salacious unproven allegations about Trump's alleged conduct in a Moscow hotel room

One of them, Democratic PR exec Charles Dolan Jr., testified that he lied when he fed information to Danchenko, who was seeking intelligence on the sudden resignation of former Trump 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort.

Manafort had substantial lobbying and financial links to Kremlin-backed figures in Ukraine, and there were public reports of internal campaign tensions when he exited. And it turns out that Dolan was relying on public information that he tried to pass off as inside dope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbVxb_0iZESIsU00
Auten (pictured) testified that information from the Steele dossier was used to support a surveillance warrant against a Trump campaign official Carter Page, even though the information could not be corroborated 

Danchenko in turn passed on the information, and it got included in the dossier, which contained other unsubstantiated and salacious allegations about Trump.

Dolan read from an Aug. 19, 2016 where Danchenko sought information on the Manafort intrigue.

Dolan said he would 'dig around,' and later told Danchenko: 'I had drinks with a GOP friend who knows the players.'

On the stand he admitted he never met with a GOP source, the Washington Times reported.

'I thought I'd embellish a bit.' He said Dolan had helped him in the past and he wanted to 'throw a bone.'

'I thought I would just embellish a bit to make it seem like his contacts were good,' he said.

'You actually didn't have any inside information, did you?' prosecutor Michael Keilty asked him.

'No,' he responded.

Dolan said he wasn't sure why Danchenko was seeking the information at the time.

'You never talked with Mr. Danchenko about anything that showed up in the dossier, correct?' lawyer Stuart Sears asked him.

'Correct,' Dolan responded.

Prosecutors read a portion of the dossier in court that said a Trump-linked political figure provided the reasons behind 'Manafort's demise' and that it 'was true that the Ukraine corruption revelations had played a part in this but also, several senior players close to Trump had wanted Manafort out, primarily to loosen his control on strategy and policy formulation.'

Manafort was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on tax, bank fraud, and corruption charges, but received a pardon from Trump.

His Russia contacts were part of multiple Russia ties of Trump-linked figures that are included in the dossier.

Durham's years-long probe has resulted in a single conviction – of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for doctoring an email used to justify surveillance. The trial of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann resulted in an acquittal.

Comments / 173

Angela Murray
3d ago

Where's the outrage from democratic voters who once again drank the Kool Aid and believed the mainstream media aka propaganda media for the democrats?? Millions were spent of our tax money in fake Mueller investigations just to find out the "MISINFORMATION" labeled truth was just that THE TRUTH IT WAS ALL MADE YP AND THEY ALL KNEW IT IN THE LEFT!!!!! When will Schiff and the rest of the left be in prison?

Reply(12)
107
Lake State
1d ago

And Hillary Clinton, the FBI, CIA, Mueller, the Elite State Media and the Regressive Democrats knew the dosier was phony, but went ahead with it anyway. Trump exposed them and they did everything they could to destroy him. How's that worked out so far? These are the same tactics that Hugo Chavez used in Venezuela.

Reply
26
blowshitup
2d ago

And in October of 2016 they offered Steele $1 million to "verify" the dossier. He never accepted the offer, that should of told them something way back then.

Reply(2)
27
