St. Peter boys soccer downs Windom/St. James to advance to Section 2A semifinals

The St. Peter boys soccer team battled not only the Windom/St. James Eagles, but a bitterly cold night Thursday as the team opened the 2022 postseason in St. Peter. The temperatures did little to cool off the Saints offense as a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes of the match paved the way to a 5-1 victory and the right to move on.

With the win, St. Peter will host the Section 2A semifinal match Saturday, Oct. 15 against Southwest Minnesota Christian with kickoff scheduled for noon.

"We could've definitely finished more collectively but I am proud of our efforts to play a complete game," said head coach Tanner Nadeau. "In the second half we were able to connect to feet a little bit more and our communication up and down the field was a lot better."

The first goal of the night came off the head of senior Parker Reinhardt with Will Elias sending the ball into the box with a corner kick. Reinhardt's goal, while also the first of the night, was the first of his varsity career.

Five minutes later, senior Marty Anderson played fellow senior Brooks Reicks through where he finished on a nice chip shot over the goalie.

Despite the fast start, there wouldn't be any additional scoring in the first half.

The Saints once again got off to a fast start in the second half when freshman Abdirisack Osman scored his first varsity goal off an pass from junior Luke Gilbertson. Osman wouldn't be satisfied with just the goal however as shortly afterwards he recorded his first varsity assist on a goal scored by Marty Anderson, a low curling shot that found the back of the net.

The Eagles would score their lone goal of the night late but St. Peter once again pushed the lead to four when Anderson scored again off of a corner from Will Elias.

St. Peter outshot W/SJ 21-6 on goal with sophomore keeper Eli Stoll making five saves.