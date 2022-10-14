Read full article on original website
Greek Festival Returns To Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You know autumn is coming when you start to see signs featuring a Greek dancer drawn in blue against a white back drop. Those signs can be seen just about everywhere along Route 37, Hooper Avenue and elsewhere to remind everyone that the Greek Festival is coming.
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County
There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
Still Empty! Any News On What’s Moving in This Building in Brick, NJ
There are a lot of empty buildings in Ocean County. Brick Township has several that need to be filled. Before the pandemic some buildings were empty, but since Covid, more and more businesses and restaurants have closed. The building was the old Fins. There needs to be something good for...
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
Jersey Shore church saved from demolition as city weighs future of Gothic ‘work of art’
Just blocks from the boardwalk of one of the Jersey Shore’s most visited beaches, the Holy Spirit Church towers over Asbury Park as a vestige of another age. Almost as old as the city itself, the 142-year-old Catholic church is the oldest in the Trenton Diocese and is filled with stained glass, marble statues and elaborately carved stations of the cross.
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Jackson to host Rova Farms Day, reveal future plans for property
JACKSON – Municipal officials will host Rova Farms Day from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22 to celebrate a part of Jackson’s heritage and to reveal future plans for the historic site at 120 Cassville Road in the Cassville section of the community. “Say Goodbye, Learn the History, See Future...
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
Fatal collision in Aberdeen Township remains under investigation
ABERDEEN — A fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a dirt bike that took place in Aberdeen Township on the evening of Oct. 14 is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 15. The deceased individual has been identified as Clifford Walton,...
Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 32 New Officers
LAKEWOOD – Thirty-two new police officers recently graduated as part of the 112th Basic Police Recruit Class at Georgian Court University. The new officers were cheered on by family and friends, and recognized by a host of public officials and local law enforcement leaders during a ceremony on October 7.
Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's
North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's. The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports. Fire &...
Was politics behind funding cuts to Bayonne PAL?
The amount of federal funds that Bayonne receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development throughout Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has decreased in 2022. This translated to funding cuts for the non-profits that utilize the funding, including the Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL). Things came to a...
Hundreds of Montclair Residents Raised Concerns at Councilor Yacobellis Town Hall (VIDEO)
MONTCLAIR, NJ – “At a very high level, there is a problem in Montclair.” — Councilor at large Peter Yacobellis. Yacobellis said the above quote in response to questions from Montclair residents regarding their dissatisfaction with Montclair’s government. Residents, who packed Montclair Art Museum’s Leir...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
