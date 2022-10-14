ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Greek Festival Returns To Toms River

TOMS RIVER – You know autumn is coming when you start to see signs featuring a Greek dancer drawn in blue against a white back drop. Those signs can be seen just about everywhere along Route 37, Hooper Avenue and elsewhere to remind everyone that the Greek Festival is coming.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County

There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says

A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house

A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Was politics behind funding cuts to Bayonne PAL?

The amount of federal funds that Bayonne receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development throughout Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has decreased in 2022. This translated to funding cuts for the non-profits that utilize the funding, including the Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL). Things came to a...
BAYONNE, NJ

