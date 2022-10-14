ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

blackchronicle.com

New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Oklahoma

Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Oklahoma after the CDC expanded the use of the vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children. The Pfizer-BioNTech's updated booster is available for children ages five through 11 years, while Moderna's is for children and adolescents ages six through 17 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma

When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
chickashatoday.com

Grady County targeted as Child Care Desert

Oklahoma Human Services is pleased to announce a Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of significant need around the state. In Oklahoma, 34 of the state’s 77 counties are considered child care deserts. Data from the Center for American Progress (CAP) shows that 55% of the state’s population lives in a child care desert. By establishing new child care programs, Oklahomans will not only be helping to expand their local business community, but also to grow the industry’s capacity to provide additional child care for even more families.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Z94

The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying

It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
LAWTON, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Highway Safety Office releases new data on deadly crashes

OKLAHOMA CITY — New information from Oklahoma State Troopers shows that deaths on Oklahoma's highways are up. In 2021, 762 people were killed in crashes on Oklahoma's highways. That's a 16% increase from the year before. Trooper Eric Foster with OHP says distracted driving, unrestrained driving and intoxicated driving...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools

MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK

