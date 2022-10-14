Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma expert addresses children's safety this Halloween
OU Children's Hospital's injury prevention coordinator sat down with KOCO 5 to talk about how to keep your kids safe this Halloween. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
blackchronicle.com
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
publicradiotulsa.org
Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Oklahoma
Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Oklahoma after the CDC expanded the use of the vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children. The Pfizer-BioNTech's updated booster is available for children ages five through 11 years, while Moderna's is for children and adolescents ages six through 17 years.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Is crime on the rise in Oklahoma? Expert says multiple factors to consider
The FBI recently released its annual crime report, which typically depicts crime trends in each state.
KOCO
Farmers, ranchers across Oklahoma expected to receive $5 million to help with drought
OKLAHOMA CITY — Farmers and ranchers across the state are expected to receive $5 million from the state to help with conservation efforts. The record-breaking heat from this past summer has caused lasting effects of drought on farmers and ranchers across the state, specifically with a lack of hay and water. Now, they’re getting some relief.
Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma
When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
chickashatoday.com
Grady County targeted as Child Care Desert
Oklahoma Human Services is pleased to announce a Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of significant need around the state. In Oklahoma, 34 of the state’s 77 counties are considered child care deserts. Data from the Center for American Progress (CAP) shows that 55% of the state’s population lives in a child care desert. By establishing new child care programs, Oklahomans will not only be helping to expand their local business community, but also to grow the industry’s capacity to provide additional child care for even more families.
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Safety Office releases new data on deadly crashes
OKLAHOMA CITY — New information from Oklahoma State Troopers shows that deaths on Oklahoma's highways are up. In 2021, 762 people were killed in crashes on Oklahoma's highways. That's a 16% increase from the year before. Trooper Eric Foster with OHP says distracted driving, unrestrained driving and intoxicated driving...
KOCO
Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
KOCO
New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO
Rally held at Scissortail Park to show support after Iranian woman died in morality police custody
OKLAHOMA CITY — Iranian flags flew at Scissortail Park on Thursday as Iranian-Oklahomans organized a rally to show support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Last month, women across the world cut off their hair and burned their hijabs after Amini died in custody when she was arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing the head covering.
