Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Florida Locals Continue New Jersey Man's Disaster Relief Efforts
FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. While the recovery and cleanup efforts are still going on, locals are stepping in to help, too. Following the storm, many locals are still struggling to get their power on and even getting the debris and their homes cleaned up.
NewsChannel 36
New York DMV Remind Drivers to Stop for School Buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York DMV is reminding drivers to stop for school buses with red flights flashing and its stop sign extended. Drivers are reminded to watch for students as they walk or bike to school and to always follow the posted speed limits. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus illegally could get a ticket and and pay a fine.
NewsChannel 36
Florida Residents Eager for Debris Cleanup, Some Worry About Looters
FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew have been traveling around southwest Florida this past week and they’ve noticed a lot of debris, furniture and other items damaged by the hurricane, still sitting outside of homes and businesses. Some people are eager for the cleanup efforts to happen quicker. Some people are concerned the debris could invite looters to their homes.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat rise in catalytic converter theft
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Monday, state leaders took steps to "crack down on car theft" as the number of catalytic converter thefts rises. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that restricts the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. “This is a serious problem. No one...
Comments / 0