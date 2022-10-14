ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency

The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction

The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Yardbarker

Yankees take significant advantage in Game 5 of ALDS against Guardians

The New York Yankees were preparing to trot out Jameson Taillon for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, but due to inclement weather, the game was postponed to 4 PM on Tuesday afternoon. While some looked down upon the game being moved, it ultimately provided the Yankees with an additional advantage.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Padres Fans Have Not Forgotten A Disrespectful List

Tomorrow, the San Diego Padres will play host to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS. It will be the first NLCS for the Padres since 1998. That year, they won the NL pennant and lost to the New York Yankees in the World Series. But now, they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Postponement casts cloud over Guardians-Yankees elimination game

Fans and analysts alike have blasted MLB for the handling of and ultimate postponement of Monday's elimination playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees due to rainy conditions. The league has since tried to explain the reasoning behind its decisions. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Own A Notable List Of Pending Free Agent Stars

The season is over for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After signing Freddie Freeman and going on to win a franchise-record 111 games, the Dodgers fell short in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Now, the Dodgers turn their focus to the offseason, where they’ll have a ton of questions...
LOS ANGELES, CA

