Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
Yardbarker
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Yardbarker
Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction
The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
Yardbarker
Yankees are getting an unbelievable version of trade acquisition Harrison Bader
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, who was at the time wearing a walking boot, nobody truly understood the value he would bring to the team. Bader was dealing with plantar fasciitis, still weeks away...
Yardbarker
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa fires back at Aaron Boone after being benched
The New York Yankees made a significant infield change prior to Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night. Manager Aaron Boone realized they needed fresh blood at shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggled considerably in game 3, allowing two runs to score on playable balls. In the first inning, a...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Yardbarker
Yankees take significant advantage in Game 5 of ALDS against Guardians
The New York Yankees were preparing to trot out Jameson Taillon for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, but due to inclement weather, the game was postponed to 4 PM on Tuesday afternoon. While some looked down upon the game being moved, it ultimately provided the Yankees with an additional advantage.
Yardbarker
Yankees lay out starting pitching plan for Game 5 if they tie up series
The Yankees are down 2-1 in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians after a heartbreaking loss in Game 3, where the Yankees were up 5-3 in the 9th before 5 singles won it for Cleveland. Gerrit Cole takes the mound in a pivotal Game 4 matchup as the Yankees look...
Yardbarker
Padres Fans Have Not Forgotten A Disrespectful List
Tomorrow, the San Diego Padres will play host to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS. It will be the first NLCS for the Padres since 1998. That year, they won the NL pennant and lost to the New York Yankees in the World Series. But now, they...
Yardbarker
Postponement casts cloud over Guardians-Yankees elimination game
Fans and analysts alike have blasted MLB for the handling of and ultimate postponement of Monday's elimination playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees due to rainy conditions. The league has since tried to explain the reasoning behind its decisions. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Own A Notable List Of Pending Free Agent Stars
The season is over for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After signing Freddie Freeman and going on to win a franchise-record 111 games, the Dodgers fell short in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Now, the Dodgers turn their focus to the offseason, where they’ll have a ton of questions...
Yardbarker
Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. very supportive of team during postseason run
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
Comments / 0