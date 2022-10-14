ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What are the rules for leaving children at home?

Should children ever be left at home alone? That is the question currently being debated on parenting forum Mumsnet after a woman posted about leaving her 16-year-old son at home while she and the rest of the family went on holiday. The anonymous poster asked the platform whether she should...
BBC

Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'

A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC

Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise

A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
CNET

How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps

An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
BBC

Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off

A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off. A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour. Mr Kokumo also failed to...
Phys.org

What is DLD: The most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?

Developmental language disorder or DLD is a lifelong disorder that affects language comprehension and expression. People with DLD find it more difficult to say what they mean and to understand others. About two students in every classroom of 30 will have DLD, so it is about as common as attention-deficit...
Healthline

Does Swaddling Increase the Risk of SIDS?

When you’re a parent to a young infant, it feels like you’re constantly bombarded with dire warnings and well-meaning instructions on what you should be doing to ensure the best outcome for your baby. Any parent or caregiver that’s ever taken a baby care class knows that swaddling...

