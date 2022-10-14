Read full article on original website
What are the rules for leaving children at home?
Should children ever be left at home alone? That is the question currently being debated on parenting forum Mumsnet after a woman posted about leaving her 16-year-old son at home while she and the rest of the family went on holiday. The anonymous poster asked the platform whether she should...
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
TODAY.com
I'm a couples therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couples therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
A large study found a link between hair straightening products and uterine cancers, especially for Black women
A decade-long NIH study of 33,000 women found a link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer. Black women made up a majority of participants who said they use hair straighteners. The NIH did not collect information on the exact chemicals used in hair straightening products.
Common drugs could fight obesity and diabetes, say scientists
Researchers identify medications that could be repurposed, including treatments for heart conditions and stomach ulcers
A global epidemic of cancer among people younger than 50 could be emerging
Iana dos Reis Nunes was 43 when she told her husband that she could feel something like a bubble in her abdomen when she lay on her side. An ultrasound scan found spots on her liver, which led to blood tests and a colonoscopy.
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
CNET
How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps
An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
PsyPost
Appetite changes in depressed individuals linked to specific changes in the brain’s reward system
A new study has found that differences in the functional architecture of the brain are linked to appetite changes associated with depression. The findings have been published in JAMA Psychiatry. Changes in appetite are common among individuals with depression. While some people may experience an increase in appetite and weight...
BBC
Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off
A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off. A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour. Mr Kokumo also failed to...
Phys.org
What is DLD: The most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?
Developmental language disorder or DLD is a lifelong disorder that affects language comprehension and expression. People with DLD find it more difficult to say what they mean and to understand others. About two students in every classroom of 30 will have DLD, so it is about as common as attention-deficit...
Healthline
Does Swaddling Increase the Risk of SIDS?
When you’re a parent to a young infant, it feels like you’re constantly bombarded with dire warnings and well-meaning instructions on what you should be doing to ensure the best outcome for your baby. Any parent or caregiver that’s ever taken a baby care class knows that swaddling...
