Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
‘Encanto,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and More Top Halloween Costume Searches
Like most years, popular TV shows and movies are proving to be the inspiration behind 2022 Halloween costumes. A new report from Google released on Friday shows the top trending, top searched and breakout searches this last week related to Halloween costume searches. The company has seen that “Encanto costume”...
5 Shows on Netflix with the Best Halloween Episodes
Whether you're in the mood for scary, silly, or something in between, these five shows on Netflix have some of the best Halloween episodes.
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
‘The Little Mermaid’ Official Poster Released By Disney
It’s official – the poster for Disney’s forthcoming The Little Mermaid is out, giving fans a holiday treat in advance of next May’s theaterical release. Disney offered a first look at its live-action adaptation, starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall, at its recent D23 gathering. The film is generating considerable buzz, even though it’s months out from release. See the poster below. More from Deadline'Society Of Explorers And Adventurers' Disney Film In Works From 'Strange World' Filmmaker Qui Nguyen & Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort; Nguyen To Pen The ScriptITV And Disney Back Ruth Madeley-Hosted Celebration Of Disabled Talent At BAFTAMarvel Shifts Release Dates For 'Blade', 'Fantastic Four', 'Avengers: Secret Wars', Next 'Deadpool' Among Disney MovesBest of DeadlineDeadline’s 50 Classic Holiday Movies Gallery: From 'It's a Wonderful Life' And 'A Christmas Story' To 'Die Hard' And 'The Holiday'John Waters Career In Film Gallery: From ‘Pink Flamingos’, ‘Cry-Baby’, ‘Serial Mom’, ‘Hairspray’ & MoreJames Bond Movies In Order: Filmography, Bond Women & Iconic Villains
Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases the Return of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Upcoming DC Film
Following a tedious amount of waiting for DC fans, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam film will finally arrive later this month. With less than two weeks to go for its release, the film's cast and crew have gone into overdrive with its marketing and promotions. This is largely true for Dwayne Johnson, who has been on a tear with several interviews, where he talks about the character he has so longed to play on the silver screen.
Wait, Harrison Ford Might Be Joining the MCU?
Harrison Ford may be hanging up the whip and fedora as Indiana Jones, but the actor is not saying goodbye to the world of Disney by any means. According to /Film, who independently confirmed the news, Harrison Ford is set to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. The news was originally broken by The Hot Mic With John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, a seemingly obscure YouTube podcast with 23.9k followers. (Translated: take this news with an extreme grain of salt.)
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
Watch: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause in 'House of the Dragon' teaser
"House of the Dragon," a fantasy series starring Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, will air its Season 1 finale Sunday.
Creepy Joe Biden Gives Dating Advice To Young Lady While Touching Her
On Friday, Creepy Joe made an appearance at Irvine Valley College in California. Reporter Kalen D’Almeida from TPUSA's Frontlines caught on video Biden’s straight up creepy behavior with a young woman. Biden caresses the woman’s shoulder and then even gives her dating advice, saying “now, a very important...
Guess who’s coming to the Egyptian
PARK CITY, Utah — You guessed it: the Canadian rock band The Guess Who will be performing at the Park City Egyptian Theater (328 Main Street) four times this October, […]
I’m Totally Fine (2022 movie) trailer, release date
I’m Totally Fine follows Vanessa (Jillian Bell), who embarks on a solo trip to clear her head after the death of her best friend Jennifer (Natalie Morales). Startattle.com – I’m Totally Fine 2022. But Vanessa’s self-care vacation plans change when she finds the recently departed Jennifer standing...
