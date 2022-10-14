Crash on Laneda Ave in Manzanita

Related
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
kptv.com
Brush fire burns about 80 acres near Fishhawk Lake
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Several agencies are fighting a brush fire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop County. The fire was estimated to be around 80 acres as of Saturday morning. Helicopters have been pulling water out of the lake to fight the fire. Crews are asking people to stay...
kptv.com
2 injured in crash when driver pulls over to rest on I-5 near Longview
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car, chain reaction crash on I-5 south of Longview early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 northbound at milepost 36. They learned a driver was tired,...
beachconnection.net
The Lil' Cannon Beach Cottage That Could: Whimsical Yet Historic Rental on N. Oregon Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Have you ever dreamed of a white picket fence and a historic home-away-from-home on the Oregon coast? Say, in some much-revered coastal burgh as Cannon Beach? Are you hankerin' for a bit of history? Does a heaping helping of times-gone-by along with sleek, modern conveniences in a quiet spot where you can the waves sound appealing?
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
thatoregonlife.com
McMenamins Grand Lodge: Masonic Old Folks Home Now A Haunted Hotel
McMenamins Grand Lodge was originally a home for poor, sick, and elderly Freemasons. In 1999, new facilities were built, and the property was acquired by McMenamins, a family-owned chain known for acquiring and renovating historical buildings. It’s now a resort hotel located in Forest Grove, Oregon, known for its quirky decorations and its history of paranormal activity.
Clatsop County Issues an Air Quality Alert
A wildfire is active northwest of Fishhawk Lake and Astoria and the towns of Jewell, Knappa and Westport now have an air quality index of 120 or higher, according to AirNow.gov. This air quality index is unhealthy for some sensitive groups of people. AirNow.gov is a partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies. ...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office & Oregon State Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Weapons, Drugs
On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, TCSO Corporal Chris Barnett responded to assist OSP Trooper Tom Mayne with a traffic stop near the Beaver Shell station, with a person that had several outstanding warrants. Michael Boisa, 24, of Hebo, had warrants for Violating his Release agreement for Unlawful Possession of...
uoregon.edu
UOAA invites employees to shop at Nike company store
Through the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s partnership with Nike, UO employees and members of their households are invited to shop at the Nike Company Store in Beaverton between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 with a one-time access shopping pass. This is just the second time Nike has opened...
Oct. 12 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 12 - Matthew Ward Flournoy, 38, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, first- and third-degree theft, attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. - Jonathen Ty...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
