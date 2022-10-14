ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manzanita, OR

Crash on Laneda Ave in Manzanita

The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 4 days ago

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Manzanita on Thursday in front of Columbia Bank at Laneda and N. Classic. Responders reported that there were no serious injuries.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

