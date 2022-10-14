ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
BURT, MI
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video

A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
LANSING, MI

