FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
12-foot skeletons make this Lansing home a Halloween hot spot
Twelve-foot skeletons, werewolves, an undead carriage, and a miniature putt-putt golf course are sure to make one Lansing home really stand out
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WNEM
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
Sparrow nurse awarded for speaking up, saving new mom’s life
A nurse was awarded the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating for a patient.
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Pleasant (Union Township, MI)
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant that claimed a life. A 33-year-old Shepherd man was driving his 2012 Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car, dragged for several blocks
Witnesses told police the man was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks before becoming disentangled from the vehicle.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video
A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize
A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.
Family reacts to released bodycam video of deadly shooting
Police say 31-year-old Terrance Robinson was shot and killed after he fired several rounds at police last week.
