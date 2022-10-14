We’re going to talk about the end of the season and why the next few weeks matter (but really don’t). All the good teams have to do at this point is survive, which seems to be the strategy for almost anyone hanging off the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan tree. Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Mike McDaniel, Shanahan and McVay are all winning enough games to be relevant at the end of the season, while completely masking the behind-the-scenes scrambling that is taking place to iron out all the chaos.

12 HOURS AGO