Clayton News Daily
Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation
Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said in the postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Jenna...
Clayton News Daily
Tomlin Won’t Confirm Reported Johnson, Trubisky Argument
A report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette regarding Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to bench quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the team’s Week 4 24–20 loss to the Jets came out on Monday, stating that the quarterback got into a confrontation with receiver Diontae Johnson. The heated exchange reportedly...
Clayton News Daily
Taylor Heinicke to Start at QB for Commanders With Wentz Out
With Carson Wentz out for potentially four to six weeks with a fractured finger, Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced that backup Taylor Heinicke will start on Sunday vs. the Packers. The team’s press release also noted that Heinicke is expected to take over the starting role during Wentz’s recovery process....
Clayton News Daily
Falcons-Bengals Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The fact there is only one team that is perfect against the spread (ATS) after six weeks is not shocking. What is surprising is that the honor belongs to the Falcons, who are 6-0 ATS despite being just 3-3 straight-up (SU). Atlanta beat the 49ers, 28-14, last week as a...
Clayton News Daily
Brady Says He Views NFL Season Like ‘Military Deployment’
In his 23rd year in the league, Tom Brady definitely understands what it’s like to compete in an NFL season. Even though Brady has no experience of participating in the military, he drew a comparison to the military and the NFL this week while speaking on his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray.
Clayton News Daily
Melvin Gordon ‘Likes’ Tweets About Trade From Broncos
It has been a nightmarish season for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and he isn’t helping his case on Twitter. At least, he’s not helping his case with the Broncos. Before his team lost to the Chargers, his former team, Monday night, Gordon saw his usage plummet. He received just three carries in the Broncos’ 19–16 loss. The 29-year-old managed just eight yards on his limited touches and didn’t receive another opportunity past the second quarter. And it appears he began liking tweets from people proposing that Denver should trade him.
Clayton News Daily
Giants-Jaguars Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Bettors learned once again in Week 6 how unpredictable the NFL can be on any given Sunday. Six underdogs not only covered against the spread (ATS) but also pulled the straight-up (SU) upset. Among those underdogs to emerge victorious on Sunday were the red-hot Giants. Big Blue upset the Ravens,...
Clayton News Daily
Russell Wilson Says He Injured Hamstring During Broncos Loss
Russell Wilson has been battling injuries through the start of his tumultuous first season with the Broncos. After Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers, Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed another issue plaguing the quarterback: a hamstring injury suffered during the game. “Yeah, I got my hammy,” Wilson...
Clayton News Daily
Packers-Commanders Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Instead of R-E-L-A-X, it could be time to P-A-N-I-C for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay, a 7.5-point home favorite, was upset by Zach Wilson and the Jets and has lost to both New York teams in consecutive weeks. The Packers have lost three straight against the spread (ATS)...
Clayton News Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Mosh Pit of Mediocrity Leads to Crowded Week 6
We’re going to talk about the end of the season and why the next few weeks matter (but really don’t). All the good teams have to do at this point is survive, which seems to be the strategy for almost anyone hanging off the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan tree. Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Mike McDaniel, Shanahan and McVay are all winning enough games to be relevant at the end of the season, while completely masking the behind-the-scenes scrambling that is taking place to iron out all the chaos.
Clayton News Daily
DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens on Tuesday, per Report
The Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 35-year-old last played for a team last season, first with the Rams then with the Raiders to finish the year. In 16 total games with those two teams, Jackson totaled 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Clayton News Daily
Arthur Smith ‘confident’ in Falcons’ secondary despite injuries
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) hit the road to take on the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) Sunday with injury concerns in the secondary. Starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) left the 28-14 win over San Francisco in the second half and did not return. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't think Terrell's injury was too serious, but he was less optimistic about Hayward's status moving forward.
Clayton News Daily
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Diagnosed With Sprained Neck
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s 20–18 loss to the Steelers, has a sprained neck after further evaluations, coach Todd Bowles told the media on Monday. Tampa Bay fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Monday’s diagnosis since fans saw...
Clayton News Daily
Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath...
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady Posts Message About Buccaneers’ Struggles In 2022 Season
It’s no secret that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to reassure the team’s faithful fanbase that he believes the team can play better. Fresh off of a dreadful loss...
Clayton News Daily
Rams’ Sean McVay Says Team Looking to Trade RB Cam Akers
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters Monday the team has already begun exploring trade possibilities involving Cam Akers amid his ongoing rift with the club. The disgruntled running back was announced as a late-week scratch due to “personal reasons” just two...
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Dynasty Stock Watch: Diggs, Kupp on the Block
Now that we’re about one-third of the way through the season, this intro to the Week 7 dynasty stock watch is going to focus on win-now versus rebuild situations. And I take a hardline here. If I’m going to tank, I’m going to tank so even the better the player, the harder I’m trying to move him to ensure I’m losing spectacularly (without benching my best players, because that’s tacky.)
Clayton News Daily
Jets-Broncos Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jets are easily the team that gets ‘no respect’ from oddsmakers this season. Despite Robert Saleh’s crew ‘taking receipts’ and winning four of their first six games, New York has been installed as underdogs for the seventh straight game this season. The Jets were...
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers have home teams ranked significantly higher than their opponents in Week 7. In SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest, bettors find a card listing seven home teams as the betting favorite, the most we have seen this season. This week’s slate features seven games with point spreads of more...
Clayton News Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
