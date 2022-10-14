Read full article on original website
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0 to end winless streak in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday. Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.
New York City FC advances to MLS semifinals
NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Heber had second-half goals and New York City FC beat Miami 3-0 on Monday night at Citi Field. NYCFC, the reigning MLS champions, advances to play at Montreal on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
Norwich 0-1 Luton: Dean Smith's side's dismal form continues as ten-man Canaries lose third game on the trot in Championship clash
Norwich crashed to a third straight defeat as their former player Carlton Morris scored the winner for improving Luton, heaping the pressure on Canaries manager Dean Smith. The Norwich fans turned on him and his players, although referee Oliver Langford was the home crowd’s main villain for harshly sending off Kenny McLean shortly after the Luton goal.
Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards
PARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles. Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another...
Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish
MILAN (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will be held almost entirely on the Italian mainland. The 2023 route of the Italian Grand Tour was unveiled in a ceremony in Milan on Monday. It will start in Abruzzo, as announced last month, and end in Rome.
Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who...
Montpellier fires coach Olivier Dall'Oglio
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French league club Montpellier fired coach Olivier Dall’Oglio on Monday following its seventh defeat this season. Montpellier lost to Lens 1-0 on Saturday to lag 17 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain after four wins in 11 league matches.
