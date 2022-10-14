Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
2 charged after shooting in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
Bucks County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Allegedly Threatening Resident With Gun
A Bucks County man was arrested on drug charges after police were told he allegedly threatened a resident with a gun. Officers were called to the Mill Creek Apartments on East Lincoln Highway on a report of an armed man dressed in all black around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Penndel Borough police said in a Sunday, Oct. 16 release.
Armed Robber At Large In Bucks County, Police Say
An armed thief is on the loose in Bucks County, authorities have announced. The suspect, brandishing a handgun, walked into the Wawa convenience store on Holland Road in Northampton just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to the township police department. The man demanded cash, and fled the...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks woman who faked kidnapping facing new charges
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman who spent years in prison for faking her own kidnapping is facing new charges. Bonnie Sweeten was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly stealing from her employer, according to federal court documents. Sweeten, who was working as a bookkeeper for a Doylestown excavating company,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect
READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities continue to investigate double homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. John Santos says he was just finishing up work nearby. He didn't hear those gunshots,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades, police say
UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act" -- political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades. Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission. That sign...
Pa. student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ high school: police
A Bucks County teen was arrested Thursday after making threats to “shoot up” his high school on social media. The teen, who was not identified, sent several messages to another student through Snapchat, threatening to shoot up Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown, according to Central Bucks Regional police.
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Levittown Male Arrested By Federal Task Force For Riot In Philadelphia
Illegal street racing is a problem for police and citizens wherever it happens. It is dangerous. One male, Joseph Vannauker of Levittown Pa. is accused by police of participating in activity related to illegal drag racing. It was on October 2, 2022 about 12:30 AM when a large group of...
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Township police announce arrest of lone suspect in Wawa stabbing in Plymouth Meeting
The Plymouth Township Police Department announced on October 17th the arrest of Ivan Davonte Stevens Jr. for aggravated assault and related offenses regarding a stabbing incident that occurred on the morning of Saturday, October 8th at the Wawa located at 1300 East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). According...
Police: Teen with loaded gun found in stadium at Pennsylvania high school football game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police say a teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania. Bethlehem police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was going on.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man seeks less than minimum sentence for 1/6 role
WASHINGTON — A Berks County man who admitted to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking a federal judge to sentence him to less than the minimum guidelines for his crime. In a 32-page sentencing memorandum filed by his attorney with the...
Another threat made to Coatesville Area Senior High School; students evacuated
Coatesville Area Senior High School is once again being evacuated because of a threat. The district said Monday an anonymous tip reported an accelerant somewhere in the school.
CBS News
Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013...
