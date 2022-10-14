ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

2 charged after shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
LANSFORD, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Robber At Large In Bucks County, Police Say

An armed thief is on the loose in Bucks County, authorities have announced. The suspect, brandishing a handgun, walked into the Wawa convenience store on Holland Road in Northampton just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to the township police department. The man demanded cash, and fled the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks woman who faked kidnapping facing new charges

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman who spent years in prison for faking her own kidnapping is facing new charges. Bonnie Sweeten was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly stealing from her employer, according to federal court documents. Sweeten, who was working as a bookkeeper for a Doylestown excavating company,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect

READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens shot dead in Pottstown, DA says

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Multiple neighbors called 911 when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets, said the county district attorney's office. "I was woken up by about six gunshots," said Sekema Gentles,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say

EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities continue to investigate double homicide in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. John Santos says he was just finishing up work nearby. He didn't hear those gunshots,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades, police say

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act" -- political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades. Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission. That sign...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man seeks less than minimum sentence for 1/6 role

WASHINGTON — A Berks County man who admitted to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking a federal judge to sentence him to less than the minimum guidelines for his crime. In a 32-page sentencing memorandum filed by his attorney with the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

