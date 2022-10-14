Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”
Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker beat expectations in Georgia U.S. Senate debate. Will it matter in election?
This is a commentary by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Given the opportunity - and the appropriate prop - Herschel Walker could have justifiably punctuated his walk off the U.S. Senate debate stage Friday night by spiking a football. ...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker skips out on second senate debate against Warnock
Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker opted to not appear at a second debate against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) Sunday. This second debate comes two days after his first, which he attended. The Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young Debate Series hosted the second debate, and will also host a subsequent debate on Monday, and another on Tuesday for candidates to other offices. It is the protocol of the series to invite all candidates to participate, an invitation Warnock and Libertarian Chase Oliver accepted, but also represent absent candidates via an empty podium.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
Everyone Gives Herschel Walker a Pass on Abortion Scandal During GA Senate Debate
Herschel Walker entered Friday night’s Georgia Senate debate with his campaign reeling from the fallout of revelations he paid for a former girlfriend to get an abortion. When it was over, Walker left the debate stage without ever having to answer meaningful questions about the credible allegations. The debate moderators asked Walker to respond to the story, he said it was a lie, and simply moved on.
The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with Georgia debate performance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Republican Herschel Walker won a moral victory by avoiding disaster at his sole televised debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) Friday. In the process, the former football star will have given his party hope that he can overcome a checkered campaign to prevail in the race, which could plausibly determine control of the Senate.
Georgia GOP lieutenant governor blasts Trump over Walker Senate campaign
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) blamed former President Trump for embattled GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign on Thursday as Walker’s Senate bid remains engulfed in scandal. “[Georgia] let down the entire country,” Duncan told CNN. “Donald Trump led us down a rabbit trail post-election because he...
Abrams seizes on voting rights issues in rematch with Kemp
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is putting a heavy focus on voting rights concerns in the hopes of mobilizing voters of color in her bid to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Abrams’s leadership committee, One Georgia, this week held multiple events in the Peach State aimed at Black voters...
New poll finds Georgia Senate race remains unchanged after allegations about Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to hold an advantage over Herschel Walker in Georgia's US Senate race, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, with the margin between the two candidates little changed compared with polling conducted before allegations emerged that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one.
NPR
Georgia Senate Debate, Saudi Arabia Feud, China's Communist Party Congress
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia faced off last night against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a highly anticipated debate. The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia took a plunge this week - largely over oil. And in China, tomorrow marks the start of a political event with deep significance for the country's leadership.
Stumping for Abrams, Jill Biden says Kemp’s policies bad for Georgia
First Lady Jill Biden gave her thoughts on Georgia's governor's race during a fundraiser for Stacey Abrams on Oct. 14, 2022.
Walker vs. Warnock U.S. Senate Debate BINGO
Tonight, the two main candidates running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate square off in their first face-to-face TV and streaming debate. Lucky for you, we've created a trademark Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the contest and compete for Axios swag. Why it matters: The highly...
Georgia's Senate candidates to face off in their first debate
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will face his Republican challenger Herschel Walker Friday night in their first and only debate. It comes on the heels of controversy after Walker was accused by an ex-girlfriend of paying for her to have an abortion, something Walker denies. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from outside the debate hall in Savannah, Georgia, on what voters say is most important.
Events in Georgia take center stage once again as Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
ATLANTA — The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final hearing Thursday afternoon and laid the blame for the insurrection at the feet of former President Donald Trump. Georgia was once again front and center during the hearing with committee members highlighting events at the Georgia State Capitol, including the former president’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
