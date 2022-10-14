ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deadline

Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”

Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains

Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker skips out on second senate debate against Warnock

Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker opted to not appear at a second debate against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) Sunday. This second debate comes two days after his first, which he attended. The Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young Debate Series hosted the second debate, and will also host a subsequent debate on Monday, and another on Tuesday for candidates to other offices. It is the protocol of the series to invite all candidates to participate, an invitation Warnock and Libertarian Chase Oliver accepted, but also represent absent candidates via an empty podium.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Everyone Gives Herschel Walker a Pass on Abortion Scandal During GA Senate Debate

Herschel Walker entered Friday night’s Georgia Senate debate with his campaign reeling from the fallout of revelations he paid for a former girlfriend to get an abortion. When it was over, Walker left the debate stage without ever having to answer meaningful questions about the credible allegations. The debate moderators asked Walker to respond to the story, he said it was a lie, and simply moved on.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with Georgia debate performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Republican Herschel Walker won a moral victory by avoiding disaster at his sole televised debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) Friday. In the process, the former football star will have given his party hope that he can overcome a checkered campaign to prevail in the race, which could plausibly determine control of the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Abrams seizes on voting rights issues in rematch with Kemp

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is putting a heavy focus on voting rights concerns in the hopes of mobilizing voters of color in her bid to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Abrams’s leadership committee, One Georgia, this week held multiple events in the Peach State aimed at Black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Georgia Senate Debate, Saudi Arabia Feud, China's Communist Party Congress

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia faced off last night against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a highly anticipated debate. The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia took a plunge this week - largely over oil. And in China, tomorrow marks the start of a political event with deep significance for the country's leadership.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Walker vs. Warnock U.S. Senate Debate BINGO

Tonight, the two main candidates running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate square off in their first face-to-face TV and streaming debate. Lucky for you, we've created a trademark Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the contest and compete for Axios swag. Why it matters: The highly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Georgia's Senate candidates to face off in their first debate

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will face his Republican challenger Herschel Walker Friday night in their first and only debate. It comes on the heels of controversy after Walker was accused by an ex-girlfriend of paying for her to have an abortion, something Walker denies. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from outside the debate hall in Savannah, Georgia, on what voters say is most important.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Events in Georgia take center stage once again as Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

ATLANTA — The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final hearing Thursday afternoon and laid the blame for the insurrection at the feet of former President Donald Trump. Georgia was once again front and center during the hearing with committee members highlighting events at the Georgia State Capitol, including the former president’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
GEORGIA STATE

