fox29.com
Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
WGMD Radio
Camden-Wyoming Woman Arrested for Stolen Vehicle & Firearms
Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming woman after she was found in a vehicle stolen from Caroline County, Maryland. Police were called Saturday afternoon when the vehicle, a blue Silverado, was spotted in the parking lot of a Royal Farms in Dover. As troopers arrived, the Silverado was trying to leave the parking lot and a traffic stop was done. The driver was identified as 52 year old Judy Goddard of Camden-Wyoming and arrested. A search of the vehicle led to two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia and over a gram of methamphetamine.
Gas station drive-by shooting leaves two injured in East Mount Airy
A drive-by shooting at a gas station left two people injured in East Mount Airy.
3 injured in crash connected to unauthorized car rally in Abington Twp., police say
Police believe the striking vehicle had recently fled the rally, which was being held in a Willow Grove Park Mall parking lot.
WDEL 1150AM
A 29-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Dover, and police are looking for whoever shot him. Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street around 1:15 a.m., police said. He'd been shot in...
WMDT.com
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. Police say around 1:12 a.m., they received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died, say police. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive
Two people are reportedly dead, and one seriously injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. It appeared one of the vehicles involved was on the wrong side of the road.
Police: Security officer shot after breaking up fight in South Philadelphia
A security officer was shot while working the South Street Festival Saturday night.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Large Police Presence Reported At Coatesville Area High School
A threat cleared Coatesville Area High School just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, officials said. A large police presence was reported at the school in the early afternoon. A Chester County official said authorities were responding to a threat directed at the school but declined to comment further.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in the Beaver Valley area. Police said that a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Brandywine Creek Road late Saturday morning when the motorcycle left the roadway on a curve near Beaver Dam Road and struck a large rock. The man later died at an area hospital of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following a single vehicle collision investigation that occurred in the Newark area on Friday afternoon. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Sunset Lake Road at Reybold Road for...
WMDT.com
ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets
DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
Troopers: Two Charged In Knife-Point Robbery In Newark
Delaware State Police have arrested Christopher Harmon, 31 and Andre Harmon, 28, both of Newark, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred yesterday morning, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 13, 2022, at approximately 08:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet...
Royal Farms Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint In Glasgow
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money said DeMalto. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
Rider Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash In Northern Delaware Succumbs To Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Sunday morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an Aprilia motorcycle, operated by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling southbound on Brandywine Creek Road from the area of Beaver Dam Road. As the motorcycle was traveling southbound, it entered a left curve. The motorcycle lost control and drifted off the west edge of the roadway. The motorcycle was unable to regain control and struck a large rock.
McGuiness to be sentenced Wednesday
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will be sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges. In July, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. Each conviction comes with a possible prison term of one year, though political observers believe her punishment will ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Shooting Incident Near Ink Studio
A shooting incident at the Ink Studio on South State Street in Dover Thursday is under investigation by Dover Police. Police were called just before 4pm and began looking for possible victims when they arrived at the scene. The owner of the Ink Studio had no information related to the shooting police police noticed the front door frame was damaged and the owner’s vehicle was also damaged. Detectives did recover a 12 gauge shell casing from the area – and there are no reports of injuries. Anyone with information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
