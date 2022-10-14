Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/18
The inaugural flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville took off Tuesday morning. A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of a wanted Kentucky man. Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,...
Kait 8
What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers. The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items. One person found a gun along...
KFVS12
Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving
The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
KFVS12
Contour Airlines inaugural flight set to take off from Cape Girardeau
The inaugural flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville took off Tuesday morning. Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. The Breakfast Show Too...
KFVS12
Inaugural flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville took off Tues. morning
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of a wanted Kentucky man. Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Contour Airlines inaugural flight...
KFVS12
Safely exploring low water river banks
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many throughout the Heartland are flocking to the banks of rivers with low water levels. This includes along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau where the water level is just under 6.5 feet. While this can be an enjoyable time to explore the areas normally...
KFVS12
Safety on the Mississippi River
Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Be safe if you're...
KFVS12
Preparing your plants for the drop in temps
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures. That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them. A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.
KFVS12
Dock workers, firefighters awarded for saving 12-year-old’s life from Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization recognized those that saved the life of a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau on Monday, October 17. Members with the Cape Girardeau Sons of American Revolution gave certificates and medals to multiple members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and dock workers with Waterfront Services in Cape.
KFVS12
Riverfront Fall Festival preview
Paul Blake Smith & Cape Girardeau's UFO crash story in "MO41" | Stories of the Heartland 10/12/12. Paul Blake Smith is the author of MO41: The Bombshell Before Roswell. Organizers of VintageNOW, Jessica Hill and Jeanne Muckerman, preview Saturday's fundraising fashion show for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Organizers...
KFVS12
War memorial in Sikeston
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. Swat Challenge in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Area...
KFVS12
Motorcycle Mecca at Benton Speedway
1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action. Swat Challenge in...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
KFVS12
SIU holds education day to help draw in future students in midst of nationwide teacher shortage
The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
Murray Ledger & Times
Men in Pink seen around Murray
MURRAY – If you have seen a man or two out and about wearing something pink as part of their attire, you can be assured they are participating in the Men in Pink campaign. The Men in Pink campaign is in its second year and these men are raising funds to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center that is being built on the campus of the hospital. The center is scheduled to open in the spring.
KFVS12
Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated:...
KFVS12
Mock car crash educates students on the dangers of driving impaired
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school got an up-close education on the dangers of drinking and driving with a mock car crash on Monday, October 17. Scott County Central students gathered around as their classmates took part in acting out a scene of what occurs with a deadly car crash.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
KFVS12
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to wanted man's arrest
The inaugural flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville took off Tuesday morning. Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Contour Airlines inaugural flight...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after Cape shooting
As the Mississippi River levels get lower, boats are having trouble getting out on the water. It's not December yet but temperatures in the Heartland are getting low. We could even see lows in the 20's later this week. Cape man perfects rock art on the riverfront. Updated: 6 hours...
Comments / 0