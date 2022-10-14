By Allan Fox: David Benavidez believes he’s going to be fighting Caleb Plant in May after he takes care of Jose Uzcategui first in January. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he was surprised to see Plant’s fight against Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night being called a WBC super middleweight title eliminator, as he’d already earned that distinction last year and had also won the interim WBC 168-lb title.

