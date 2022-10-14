Read full article on original website
Related
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas - minister
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered.
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 3 killed
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one while sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes. The concentrated use of drones was the second barrage in as many weeks...
New UN rights chief urges halt to drone attacks on civilians in Ukraine
GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The new United Nations human rights chief, who took office on Monday as Russian drones struck the Ukrainian capital, said attacks on civilians in Ukraine had to stop.
Aid Organizations Cease Ukraine Operations After Missile Strikes
While the Ukrainian capital has spent the last few months in a relative sense of calm compared to other regions, a new Russian attack has sent cruise missiles into the downtown core — and pushed several international aid organizations to cease working in the country. Russia on Oct. 10...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and civil society groups in Haiti have warned that the government’s plan to request foreign military intervention to restore order will only cause more bloodshed in the beleaguered nation. On Friday, the government formally authorized prime minister Ariel Henry to request “specialised armed forces” to take back...
Sweden Democrats suspend official for insulting comments about Anne Frank
A Sweden Democrats official has been suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called the Jewish teenage diarist “immoral”, among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne Frank, who wrote a diary...
After Secret U.S. Talks Fail, a Hidden War in Africa Rapidly Escalates
NAIROBI, Kenya — As fighting flared in northern Ethiopia last month, shattering a five-month truce and reigniting a destructive civil war, a small U.S. military aircraft carrying senior American diplomats crossed the front line on a secret mission to halt the bloodshed.
Thousands from rival Tunisian parties protest against president
TUNIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the biggest days of protest so far against President Kais Saied on Saturday, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power as public anger grows over fuel and food shortages.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Civilian bloodbath warning as offensive escalates
Diplomats are warning of a civilian bloodbath in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray if rebels are pushed out of towns by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops. Tigray residents say food and medical supplies are running out as a massive offensive on the region intensifies. Cities are being carpet bombed, says Tedros...
Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims "absurd"
Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back refugees and migrants - mostly from Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East - from the country’s borders with Belarus and of “subjecting many to grave human rights violations, including secret detention and even torture.”In emailed comments to the Associated Press, Latvia’s Ministry of Interior said that “not a single case has been identified" of Latvian...
A UN Debate About Ukraine Somehow Became an Argument About Stolen Gorillas
While the United Nations Security Council held an emergency session vote on Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s permanent Representative to the United Nations went off script and accused Rwanda of stealing gorillas and chimpanzees from DRC forests, but gave no evidence. Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja...
What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant
Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices. Fog Reveal came to light when the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties, was investigating location...
Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside -Sham FM
DAMASCUS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - At least 18 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded on Thursday when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside, local outlet Sham FM said.
Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
Protests over the treatment of women in Iran escalated further on Saturday, after video surfaced of a police officer apparently groping a woman in a crowd.
Iran president accuses US of 'destabilization' amid protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization” targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown. President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly dismissed the unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in policy custody as a purported Western plot, without providing evidence. His latest remarks came after protests erupted in cities across Iran on Wednesday, with videos showing security forces apparently firing toward demonstrators and using violence to put down the dissent. The...
BBC
Eritreans hunted down as military call-up intensifies over Ethiopia's Tigray war
Eritrean authorities have intensified military mobilisation and are hunting down draft dodgers across the country, as the war in neighbouring Ethiopia escalates, multiple Eritrean sources have told the BBC. The latest round-ups are the worst so far as women have not been spared, with many elderly mothers and fathers detained...
CBS News
Protests continue in Iran amid lethal crackdown by security forces
Fresh anti-government protests erupted across Iran on Wednesday, with images of many protests appearing on social media despite severe internet restrictions. The demonstrators appeared to be defiantly heeding a call for a day of nationwide rallies in response to a lethal crackdown by Iran's security forces in the cities of Sanandaj and Zahedan.
Comments / 0