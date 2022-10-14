ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYRq1_0iZE59EK00
Photo: Getty Images

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Ohio ? Glee . Here's what Insider had to say about it:

" Glee followed a group of students in their high school glee club, New Directions, in Lima, Ohio. Over the course of its six seasons, hundreds of songs were given the show choir treatment, it was nominated for many awards, and it became a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Thanks to Netflix and TikTok, Glee is reaching a whole new generation."

For more of the most popular show's based in the U.S., check out Insider 's full list of the most famous TV show set in every state .

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts

Philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of America. The donation is the largest individual contribution in the history of the organization.
Deadline

Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75

Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today at 75. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish Folk Group Clannad Was 73 Related Story Nolan Neal Dies: 'America's Got Talent' & 'The Voice' Singer Was 41 – Update His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy