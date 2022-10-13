Read full article on original website
Managed Healthcare Executive
Trikafta Effective But Costly, Says Prime Therapeutics | AMCP Nexus 2022
A real-world study by the PBM shows major benefits from the new cystic fibrosis drug when it comes to hospitalizations and pulmonary exacerbations. But total cost of care of patients tripled because the drug is expensive. When Trikafta (elexacaftor/ivacaftor/tezacaftor) was approved by the FDA in 2019, evidence from clinical trials...
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Moderna Stock Surges On Cancer Vaccine Development Pact With Merck
Moderna (MRNA) shares surged higher Wednesday after the drugmaker said it will work with Merck & Co (MRK) to develop and market an mRNA structed cancer vaccine. Moderna said it will exercise and earlier option with Merck to allow the collaboration of its new messenger RNA-based vaccine, known as mRNA-4157, to be developed alongside Merck's blockbuster Keytruda treatment. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million as part of the option agreement.
getnews.info
Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Analysis: 100+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Type 2 Diabetes mellitus pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
reviewofoptometry.com
Seven Nonretinal Diabetic Ocular Complications
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Diabetes, as...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Will Keytruda and Opdivo Finally Get Some Price Competition? | AMCP Nexus 2022
EQRx has said it will price its PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor 40% below the price of the entrenched PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors, says Bhavesh Shah of Boston Medical Center Health System. But there are obstacles looming, including the development of combination therapies. Next year could bring some long-awaited price competition to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), nivolumab...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
bloomberglaw.com
Medicare Plans Draft Rule to Accelerate Medical Device Coverage
New medical devices could start undergoing review for Medicare coverage before receiving FDA marketing authorization under a proposed rule the Biden administration plans to release in the coming months. Officials from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that the proposal would establish a pathway that medical device...
New Study Confirms COVID Vaccines May Impact Your Period
Here's what you need to know.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 virus-human protein network provides new tools and strategies for screening host-targeting therapies
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
Why the CEO of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, doesn't give his employees verbal compliments
"If you do something well, you may hear from others: 'good job, great work, etc.' Probably not so much from me," Changpeng Zhao wrote.
Battle over pregnancy drug highlights risks of FDA expediting drugs to market
The FDA will make its case this week to do something it hasn’t in over a decade — order a drug it expedited to the market to be pulled. A panel of independent expert advisers on obstetric and reproductive drugs will meet starting Monday to decide whether to recommend that Makena, an injection marketed as lowering the risk of preterm birth, remain available for at least some patients.
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Molecular Testing and Adjuvant Targeted Therapies Presentation: October 1, 2022
Molecular testing is critical for patients with lung cancer to obtain the benefits of targeted therapies, which has been shown to be effective with minimal side effects, an expert discussed in her presentation. “There are lots of people who have lung cancer, but there are different kinds of lung cancer,”...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Up, Up and Not Going Away: Cancer Drug Prices
MHE Publication, MHE October 2022, Volume 32, Issue 10. Escalating costs are hitting patients hard. CMS price negotiation and the $2,000 cap on Part D out-of-pocket expenses should benefit many patients with Medicare coverage. Oncology drugs are making up a bigger and bigger part of the money spent on cancer...
