Dearborn, MI

Arab American News

Galata Sweets brings one-of-a-kind Turkish food experience to downtown west Dearborn

DEARBORN — Galata Sweets, a new cafe, bakery and breakfast spot, is set to leave its mark on Dearborn’s vibrant food scene. Located in downtown west Dearborn just south of Michigan Avenue on Mason Street, Gelata is not the only Turkish food or cafe experience in Michigan, but will be the first in the state to provide Turkish cafe, bakery, breakfast and late night dine-in all in one building, adorned with the sights of beloved Istanbul restaurants.
DEARBORN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Historic Neighborhood Site of ’67 Rebellion is Being Revived as Business District

Century Partners a TK real estate company purchased and rehabbed several homes on Atkinson St. Photo Courtesy of David Alade, co-founder and CEO of Century Partners. Fifty-five years after the ’67 Detroit Rebellion sparked at a police raid on a bling pig on 12th Street (now Rosa Parks) and Clairmont, the city and community investors are reviving the commercial district that remain abandoned after the uprising left many Black owned businesses burned to the ground.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
US 103.1

A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA

Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Attendance rates in Michigan schools reach five-year low

Attendance in Michigan schools fell during the 2021-22 academic year. The Detroit Free Press reports the statewide attendance rate has fallen below 90 percent for the first time in five years, hitting 88 percent last year. Detroit’s public school system has struggled with attendance throughout the COVID pandemic. DPSCD’s attendance rate for the 2021 school year was around 75 percent.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dearborn parents want books removed from school district

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "First and foremost I urge this board to clearly outline that sexually explicit content will be removed permanently," said one Dearborn resident. Parents, teachers and members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concern about several controversial books that were temporarily banned by school administrators in Dearborn. Several hundred attendees sat and waited for their turn to comment in a packed auditorium inside Stout Middle School in Dearborn. The usual site for the school board meetings was deemed too small after the fire marshal shut it down citing capacity concerns a week prior. Therefore, the public comment was...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

When women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club

Good morning! Happy Sunday. Today, we take a look into the archives. Back in 1975, a group of women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club. The reason? Discrimination against women. The women marched through the front door of the club in defiance of an old policy at the DAC that made...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

A look at Dearborn’s book controversy

Dearborn Public School board meetings erupted last week with passion and disturbance from hundreds of people who wanted to be heard about what kinds of information should be available in school libraries. However, the controversy began weeks prior. At a Sept. 12 board meeting, seven books were temporarily held from...
DEARBORN, MI

