A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Arab American News
Galata Sweets brings one-of-a-kind Turkish food experience to downtown west Dearborn
DEARBORN — Galata Sweets, a new cafe, bakery and breakfast spot, is set to leave its mark on Dearborn’s vibrant food scene. Located in downtown west Dearborn just south of Michigan Avenue on Mason Street, Gelata is not the only Turkish food or cafe experience in Michigan, but will be the first in the state to provide Turkish cafe, bakery, breakfast and late night dine-in all in one building, adorned with the sights of beloved Istanbul restaurants.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local man transformed Detroit neighborhood lots into a park, now hosts community events
DETROIT – A Detroit man transformed a corner lot in the Brightmoor neighborhood into a park that now hosts events for the community. The “Friends of Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” took place over the weekend at the corner of Burgess and Acacia Avenue.
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
michiganchronicle.com
Historic Neighborhood Site of ’67 Rebellion is Being Revived as Business District
Century Partners a TK real estate company purchased and rehabbed several homes on Atkinson St. Photo Courtesy of David Alade, co-founder and CEO of Century Partners. Fifty-five years after the ’67 Detroit Rebellion sparked at a police raid on a bling pig on 12th Street (now Rosa Parks) and Clairmont, the city and community investors are reviving the commercial district that remain abandoned after the uprising left many Black owned businesses burned to the ground.
Detroit Doll Show founder is determined to keep it going
If Sandra Epps had it her way, it would be spring all the time — because spring is when she most enjoys the butterfly garden in front of her home on Pinehurst Street near the Northwest Activities Center. However, on Tuesday, the native Detroiter was not talking about spring...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.
wdet.org
Report shows Detroit electric infrastructure lags behind suburbs; DTE Energy disputes race plays a factor
Late in August, a line of severe thunderstorms knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers in Southeast Michigan. Many were without power for several days. That’s nothing new to people who live in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park where it’s not uncommon to lose power for...
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA
Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
Avalon International Breads opening inside 2 Meijer neighborhood markets
A new dining option is opening at two Meijer small format neighborhood stores. Meijer announced that Avalon International Breads will open inside its Rivertown Market in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. A November opening at both locations is expected. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Attendance rates in Michigan schools reach five-year low
Attendance in Michigan schools fell during the 2021-22 academic year. The Detroit Free Press reports the statewide attendance rate has fallen below 90 percent for the first time in five years, hitting 88 percent last year. Detroit’s public school system has struggled with attendance throughout the COVID pandemic. DPSCD’s attendance rate for the 2021 school year was around 75 percent.
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
Dearborn parents want books removed from school district
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "First and foremost I urge this board to clearly outline that sexually explicit content will be removed permanently," said one Dearborn resident. Parents, teachers and members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concern about several controversial books that were temporarily banned by school administrators in Dearborn. Several hundred attendees sat and waited for their turn to comment in a packed auditorium inside Stout Middle School in Dearborn. The usual site for the school board meetings was deemed too small after the fire marshal shut it down citing capacity concerns a week prior. Therefore, the public comment was...
When women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club
Good morning! Happy Sunday. Today, we take a look into the archives. Back in 1975, a group of women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club. The reason? Discrimination against women. The women marched through the front door of the club in defiance of an old policy at the DAC that made...
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
wdet.org
A look at Dearborn’s book controversy
Dearborn Public School board meetings erupted last week with passion and disturbance from hundreds of people who wanted to be heard about what kinds of information should be available in school libraries. However, the controversy began weeks prior. At a Sept. 12 board meeting, seven books were temporarily held from...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
