East Grand School District update: Capitalizing on our local opportunities

Letter to the editor: The Grand County Rural Health Network supports 6A and here’s why
The Grand County Rural Health Network supports 6A. One of the biggest barriers to the health of our community is a lack of safe, stable, affordable homes. The Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership is modeled after best practices, like Yampa Valley Housing Authority. A similar mill levy was the tipping point to allow them to build new affordable developments every year or two.
Letter to the editor: There are many reasons to vote yes on 6A to support the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership
Vote yes on 6A, the tax initiative that will support the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. People on a fixed income should look into the Colorado Homestead Exemption, as it could exempt you from many taxes including those being collected by 6A. If you are on a fixed income and you think this property tax will impact you negatively, consider that as rents go to the stratosphere in Grand County, so go wages, trickling down into the cost of everything from buying groceries, meals and coffee to getting car and home repairs done.
Thank you Granby Chamber of Commerce for an excellent candidate forum
We are writing to thank the organizers of the candidate forum on Monday night in Granby. In these voters’ opinion, the responses showed a marked contrast between the two candidates for Grand County Clerk and Recorder. On the one hand, Abby Loberg stated that Grand County elections are accurate and fair, period. Her opponent, Jolene Linke, won’t say if the last election was fair. However, in response to the question, “How do you plan to remain nonpartisan and what decisions might you make that may not be supported by your political party,” candidate Linke responded that she would, “Replace Dominion [voting] machines, and I would have an opportunity to do that…If I did not, they [my party] would be unhappy.” In short, Candidate Linke responded that she would be partisan.
Candidate forums tonight in Granby, Thursday in Winter Park
Destination Granby will host their Candidate Forum this evening, Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Middle Park High School auditorium. All candidates for Grand County Clerk and Recorder, District 3 County Commissioner and the Granby Board of Trustees have been invited to attend. Experts on Ballot 6A will also speak. Ballot 6A asks voters if residents who live in the boundaries of the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership (Winter Park, Fraser, Tabernash, Granby and unincorporated part of Grand County) should have their property tax rate increased by 2.00 mills to help fund affordable housing. Candidates will be given 3 minutes to speak and there is opportunity for a Q&A.
More prescribed burning planned for Grand County
The Arapaho National Forest announced Oct. 11 that its fire managers and partners will look to continue the Blue Ridge prescribed fire project near Cottonwood Pass this month. Operations could resume as early as Oct. 20, depending on environmental conditions like wind speed, humidity and smoke dispersion. The Blue Ridge...
Letter to the editor: Steve Skinner is right person for Grand County Commissioner
Steve Skinner is a resident of Hot Sulphur Springs. A dedicated public servant, Steve has a history of serving the community through public radio broadcasting and as a volunteer for many local nonprofits including Namaste Hospice and the Suicide Prevention and Domestic Violence Helpline. He has won awards for his 20-plus-year journalism career covering local issues on Colorado’s Western Slope. His dedication to community service has led Steve to run for commissioner.
Free health screenings, flu and COVID shots available Oct. 22 in Granby
Free and low-cost health screenings, free COVID and flu shots and blood tests will be offered at the recently renamed 365 Health Fair taking place at from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Granby Elementary School located at 202 W. Topaz Ave. Blood tests provided at the 365 Health Fair...
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 9-15
Real estate transactions totaled $21,381,455 across 26 sales for the week of Oct. 9 to 15. 5,885-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.017 acres of land. Seller: Tobias and Stacie Dellamano. Buyer: Monty and Karen Polzin. Price: $3,240,000. 195 Timber House Road, Winter Park. SEC 10 TWP 2S...
Middle Park football hungry for league title, playoff appearance
Middle Park football went on the road last Friday, Oct. 7, and routed the Jefferson Saints 60-0 in their second 1A League 5 matchup of the season, following a 33-7 victory over the Denver Christian Thunder on Sept. 30. The Panthers had a 46-point lead going into halftime against the Saints. Forest Schofield threw for 107 yards on 8 attempts with 2 touchdowns, finishing the game with a 145.8 quarterback rating.
