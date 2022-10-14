East Grand School District update: Capitalizing on our local opportunities

We are writing to thank the organizers of the candidate forum on Monday night in Granby. In these voters’ opinion, the responses showed a marked contrast between the two candidates for Grand County Clerk and Recorder. On the one hand, Abby Loberg stated that Grand County elections are accurate and fair, period. Her opponent, Jolene Linke, won’t say if the last election was fair. However, in response to the question, “How do you plan to remain nonpartisan and what decisions might you make that may not be supported by your political party,” candidate Linke responded that she would, “Replace Dominion [voting] machines, and I would have an opportunity to do that…If I did not, they [my party] would be unhappy.” In short, Candidate Linke responded that she would be partisan.

