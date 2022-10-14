ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

iheart.com

Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good

Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
SAN LEANDRO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park

As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
cityofsanrafael.org

Road Closure: 49 Vallejo Way – 10-29-2022

There will be an upcoming road closure on October 29, 2022 between the hours of 7 AM to 5 PM PST. Work will be conducted outside 49 Vallejo Way. The road closure will start approximately at the three-way stop of Vallejo Way and Galleon Way (diagram below). During this time, traffic control signs will be around the work site, indicating the road closure.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 displaced after crews contain apartment building fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a 1-alarm fire at an apartment building Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) announced on Twitter. Multiple victims were “trapped” inside as a rescue was in progress. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is contained, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, and SFFD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

