Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
Noble County collision
Two drivers were injured in a personal injury collision occurring on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at approximately 4:13 p.m. on US177 and Tumbleweed Road, approximately six miles east of Redrock in Noble County. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Brandon Focht male, age 30, of Stillwater was travelling southbound on US-177. A 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Marion Brien female, age 80, of Blackburn was…
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
'Tulsa King' World Premiere Trailer Starring Sylvester Stallone Revealed
The latest show filmed right here in Oklahoma has released it's world premiere trailer. Paramount Plus revealed the trailer for "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, about one month ahead of the show's Nov. 13 release date. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below. The new show filmed scenes...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
When do we see our first freeze?
Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
Late season Heat Wave continues for 3 more days! Tracking a cold front to arrive on Thursday!
Good morning! Our late season warmth wave continues for 3 more days! A cold front arrives by Thursday morning with north winds and cooler 80s within the forecast for Thursday! In the meantime right here’s the hour by hour temp forecast for OKC right this moment. After a nice begin look for highs within the mid to higher 90s this afternoon with gusty south winds. Our common excessive is 83 in OKC so we will likely be approach above common for this time of 12 months. Our subsequent cold front arrives on Thursday with north winds and cooler temps! It will get scorching once more by Saturday after which one other cold front arrives late Sunday into subsequent week. So cling in there of us there’s cooler air on the best way ultimately!
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
PCPS issues ward boundaries press release
Body Dear Ponca City Schools staff, families and neighbors: Every ten years, following completion of the US Census, qualifying Oklahoma school districts are required to evaluate and possibly redraw boundaries for their school board districts. The purpose of the law is to ensure the boundaries reflect appropriate representation for residents...
Noble County included
Farm Bureau donates more than $60,000 to rural fire departments. The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Fire Department Matching Program donated a total of $61,300 to rural fire departments around the state of Oklahoma. The program – a collaboration between OKFB, the OKFB Foundation for Agriculture and OKFB Insurance – matched donations made by county Farm Bureaus to local fire departments up to $450. “Oklahoma farmers and ranchers – many of whom are volunteer…
Coming Events
Monday, October 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m. Hand n’ foot, 9 a.m., Games 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Happy birthday Jim Thompson! Fondly, Nick and Debra Kendle Tuesday, October 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center Wednesday, October…
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’
Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
