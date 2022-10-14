ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27. Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m. When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest

Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans for two new warehouses first approved decades ago move forward in southern Canton

More industry is coming to the south side of Canton Township 25 years after several original approvals were granted. The township's planning commission recently reviewed plans to construct two warehouses along Haggerty Circle, located west of Haggerty and north of Michigan Avenue in the Haggerty II Corporate Park. The new buildings — which would be located on the eastern portion of the property — would be more than 37,000 square feet each in size.
CANTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

