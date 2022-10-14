Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
YpsiGLOW set to light up Ypsilanti with glowing garden, dancing alien
YPSILANTI, MI -- Get your glowy groove on at the seventh annual ypsiGLOW, featuring the return of the event’s dance party and luminary procession. YpsiGLOW will bring art installations, glowing crafts and a dance party to North Washington Street in Ypsilanti from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local man transformed Detroit neighborhood lots into a park, now hosts community events
DETROIT – A Detroit man transformed a corner lot in the Brightmoor neighborhood into a park that now hosts events for the community. The “Friends of Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” took place over the weekend at the corner of Burgess and Acacia Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27. Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m. When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance...
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy holds ‘The Life of James’ live concert, going away fundraiser
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Evrod Cassimy’s last day with WDIV is Nov. 4. He has decided to leave Local 4 and move to his hometown of Chicago. Cassimy is holding a special going away concert fundraiser. He is donating nearly $50,000 that he’s raised to Cass Tech High School students through the Triangle Society nonprofit.
Avalon International Breads opening inside 2 Meijer neighborhood markets
A new dining option is opening at two Meijer small format neighborhood stores. Meijer announced that Avalon International Breads will open inside its Rivertown Market in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. A November opening at both locations is expected. ...
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
Detroit Doll Show founder is determined to keep it going
If Sandra Epps had it her way, it would be spring all the time — because spring is when she most enjoys the butterfly garden in front of her home on Pinehurst Street near the Northwest Activities Center. However, on Tuesday, the native Detroiter was not talking about spring...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest
Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
Household hazardous waste drop-off draws tons of items
Carol Schrauben of Northville spend two hours on Saturday inching along in a lineup of cars to unload a variety of electronics at a household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal event in Taylor. "I have handheld electronics, hard drives, cassette player, Roku fire sticks, calculators, net gear and electric cords, computer...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
HometownLife.com
Plans for two new warehouses first approved decades ago move forward in southern Canton
More industry is coming to the south side of Canton Township 25 years after several original approvals were granted. The township's planning commission recently reviewed plans to construct two warehouses along Haggerty Circle, located west of Haggerty and north of Michigan Avenue in the Haggerty II Corporate Park. The new buildings — which would be located on the eastern portion of the property — would be more than 37,000 square feet each in size.
wdet.org
Dearborn bridal boutique owner uses her Lebanese American identity to connect with community
Hana Abboud has a unique eye for dresses worn by modest brides across cultures and religions. She is the owner of L’Amour Bridal in Dearborn. This week she’s going to New York Bridal Week for the 12th time. Abboud says she has loved bridal fashion since she was...
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
Comments / 0