Allentown, PA

Hampton Times

Warminster Food Bank receives $10,000 donation

Giant Supermarket of Warminster recently donated $10,000 to Warminster Food Bank, which serves over 800 individuals and 200 families each month in Bucks and Montgomery counties. “Giant’s gift of funds and volunteers came at just the right time,” said Mike Cerino, director, Warminster Food Bank. “As inflation continues to rise,...
WARMINSTER, PA
Times News

Lehighton has huge Halloween celebration

The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade was one of the largest parades held in Lehighton in years. The six-division parade took over an hour to pass, with virtually no gaps and few stops. The success of it was due to fantastic weather conditions (temperatures in the low 70s during...
LEHIGHTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem

A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site

Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide

POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
POTTSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Animal Rescue League of Berks County 10-13-22

District 6 Reading City Councilman Chris Miller discusses the Animal Rescue League of Berks County with Alexis Pagoulatos, their Chief Executive Officer, on In Your District. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

‘Barktoberfest’ event held to give shelter dogs homes

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is trying to find homes this Fall for dogs in need through a fun event. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted what’s called “Barktoberfest”. The inaugural event in Olyphant happened on the ground of Maiolatesi Wine Cellars. It featured wine tasting, dozens of vendors, and lots of […]
OLYPHANT, PA

