A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO