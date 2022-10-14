Read full article on original website
Warminster Food Bank receives $10,000 donation
Giant Supermarket of Warminster recently donated $10,000 to Warminster Food Bank, which serves over 800 individuals and 200 families each month in Bucks and Montgomery counties. “Giant’s gift of funds and volunteers came at just the right time,” said Mike Cerino, director, Warminster Food Bank. “As inflation continues to rise,...
billypenn.com
75% of Philadelphia district schools don’t have a full-time special education manager, leaving teachers seeking more support
There are too many nights where Shavern Fraser finds herself in front of her computer at 10 p.m., filling out documents and hoping she won’t be frazzled the next day at school. Fraser, who’s been with the School District of Philadelphia for 15 years, is the special education compliance...
Times News
Lehighton has huge Halloween celebration
The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade was one of the largest parades held in Lehighton in years. The six-division parade took over an hour to pass, with virtually no gaps and few stops. The success of it was due to fantastic weather conditions (temperatures in the low 70s during...
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
Lehigh Valley weather: Freeze warning begins overnight
A freeze warning will begin at midnight and last until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania and Hunterdon County in New Jersey, the National Weather Service says. Because Warren County has already had a freeze this fall, it is not included in the warning, a meteorologist...
WFMZ-TV Online
Don't believe the hype: Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat remains on Friday, Oct. 28
Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That is just as scheduled. Stop. There is no need to read more. Apparently, that still bears repeating. Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
2022 Inductees named to Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame
The class of 2022 inductees to the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame will be installed during ceremonies on Sunday, November 6 at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown starting at noon. The event will begin at 11:00 am with race cars on display. The introduction of...
Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem
A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
bctv.org
Animal Rescue League of Berks County 10-13-22
District 6 Reading City Councilman Chris Miller discusses the Animal Rescue League of Berks County with Alexis Pagoulatos, their Chief Executive Officer, on In Your District. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
2 teens killed in Pottstown shooting
Montgomery County authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottstown Monday night that left two young men dead. It happened at 11:30 p.m. near Fourth and Johnson streets.
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server
Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
‘Barktoberfest’ event held to give shelter dogs homes
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is trying to find homes this Fall for dogs in need through a fun event. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted what’s called “Barktoberfest”. The inaugural event in Olyphant happened on the ground of Maiolatesi Wine Cellars. It featured wine tasting, dozens of vendors, and lots of […]
