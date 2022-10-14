Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria
What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
What TCU needs to happen to make College Football Playoff after Oklahoma State win
The TCU Horned Frogs are a perfect 6-0 at the halfway point after beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home in overtime. Not since the inaugural College Football Playoff have the TCU Horned Frogs felt so alive. It might be Sonny Dykes’ first year in Fort Worth, but he has...
Updated college football rankings: How TCU’s win over Oklahoma State impacts the Top 25
TCU’s thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma State is sure to switch things up in the Top 10 as the Horned Frogs took control of the Big 12. TCU and Oklahoma State came into Saturday knowing they would be in a dogfight for an edge in the Big 12 standings.
TCU Rallies from 17 Points Down to Beat Cowboys
Oklahoma State’s football team had a 17-point lead in the first half, but lost 43-40 in double overtime to 13th-ranked TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday. Kendre Miller scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the second overtime to win it for TCU. OSU’s Tanner Brown had kicked a 52-yard […]
Yardbarker
Watch: TCU head coach Sonny Dykes flips out on refs
Sonny Dykes threw a fit and flipped out on the referees late in the first quarter of TCU’s game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Dykes’ Horned Frogs were down 14-0 and driving. They had just passed for a first down and then got called for a false start. Dykes decided to make a substitution at running back, so the officials held the ball and prevented TCU from snapping it to allow Oklahoma State to make a defensive substitution.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Dons Black-White-Black Uniform Combo at TCU
A week after debuting a brand new uniform combination, Oklahoma State will go with a classic road look. For their Top 15 matchup at TCU, the Cowboys will wear a black-white-black uniform combination, crowned with a “full Pete” Pistol Pete helmet with black facemask. This is the 11th...
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
10 years after nearly-fatal brain injury, man travels to Waco for IRONMAN
"It doesn't matter how hard you can hit, it matters how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." It's Bigogno's favorite quote, one from no other than Rocky Balboa.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Preview of renovated Waco Suspension Bridge
The Waco Suspension Bridge closed in October 2020 and has remained closed, but will open temporarily for this weekend's Ironman triathlon on Oct. 15-16, 2022. So far, the contractor has overseen the replacement of the bridge’s suspension cables, anchors and most of its decking, which was originally wooden.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
pdjnews.com
Noble County collision
Two drivers were injured in a personal injury collision occurring on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at approximately 4:13 p.m. on US177 and Tumbleweed Road, approximately six miles east of Redrock in Noble County. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Brandon Focht male, age 30, of Stillwater was travelling southbound on US-177. A 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Marion Brien female, age 80, of Blackburn was…
WacoTrib.com
Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building
A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
WacoTrib.com
Catalytic converter theft remains issue in Waco a year after new law
A year-old state law targeting theft of vehicles’ catalytic converters brought a brief dip in the crime, but has by no means eliminated the issue, numbers from Waco police show. Waco police received 261 reports of catalytic converter theft this year through Sept. 28, compared to 361 reports of...
pdjnews.com
Noble County included
Farm Bureau donates more than $60,000 to rural fire departments. The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Fire Department Matching Program donated a total of $61,300 to rural fire departments around the state of Oklahoma. The program – a collaboration between OKFB, the OKFB Foundation for Agriculture and OKFB Insurance – matched donations made by county Farm Bureaus to local fire departments up to $450. “Oklahoma farmers and ranchers – many of whom are volunteer…
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
