Three Hutch orgs get KLC grants
Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected 87 organizations across Kansas – three from Hutchinson – as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The Hutchinson partners are Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson Community Foundation and United Way of Reno County. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.
Chamber Annual Meeting will bring 'Extreme Leadership' principles to Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson-Reno County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is coming up October 27 at the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. "We're really excited about this event this year," said Chamber CEO Debra Teufel. "It is all about honoring the 150 year history of our city and county and so, a lot of the tone of the evening is really going to focus on that, celebrating that past history, but also looking forward to the future."
Pediatric Occupational Therapist to begin work in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson native pediatric occupational therapist plans to open an office in the Salt City later this month. The new office of Dr. Megan Bartley, which will do business as a non-profit organization called Clothed in Compassion, will begin taking appointments October 24 to start services October 31.
Chamber membership breakfast is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The October Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Prairie Bank of Kansas is this Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Sand Hills Event Center at 4601 North Plum. The speaker for this month is Doug Wareham, President of Kansas Bankers Association. Please...
Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
Kansas Honor Flight constantly fundraising for trips of a lifetime
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight continues to raise money to send war Veterans to see the memorials for the conflicts they fought in. "We send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans and era Veterans to Washington, D.C., on a two night, three day trip, all expenses paid for the veteran," said John Hooker with Kansas Honor Flight. "It's the trip of a lifetime."
Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
Haven council offers public works job Monday
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Electrical Distribution Superintendent Chad Swartz is being offered the job as the city's Public Works Director. The Haven City Council voted 3-2 to offer him the job at their Monday meeting. He has until noon Wednesday to decide. Swartz will be offered the job at...
Lots of applicants to look through Nov. 1 for permanent City Manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher gave more details on the way the meeting with the consultant to talk about his replacement will go. "November 1st is when the council will meet with the recruiter, Art Davis," Meagher said Tuesday. "At that time, he'll have a list of candidates he'll have gone through. Art has not only received applications, but those that are qualified, he's asked for additional information. He'll have information on these candidates, probably make some recommendations, allow you to look at the list of candidates and their qualifications, make a selection on those that you would like to interview and set a date for those interviews."
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons sweep by Pratt
Sophomore setter Andrea Serrano set a balanced offensive attack with five players garnering at least seven kills and the No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 Jayhawk West victory over Pratt on Monday night at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit .337 and limited the...
Kiwanis Chili and Soup Festival seeking business sponsors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Downtown Kiwanis Club's 2022 Chili and Soup Festival is coming up November 5. The Club is looking for business sponsors for the event. It's a great day to be in beautiful Downtown Hutchinson and sample fantastic...
'Boo'seum is Oct. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual 'Boo'seum event on Oct. 20. The 'Boo'seum SpookWalk will be jam-packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and, of course, the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk. The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons stay in poll at No. 20
The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team remained in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball national rankings on Monday despite suffering a tough loss last week to Butler. The Blue Dragons stayed in the rankings at No. 20, falling three spots after a 1-1 week last week – a 3-0 loss to Butler and a 3-2 win over Colby. The highest the Blue Dragons have been ranked this season has been No. 16 this season. The Dragons have appeared in 7 of 9 polls this season.
Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
🏈 HutchCC: Dragons remain No. 1 in NJCAA Football Rankings
The Hutchinson Community College Football team gets back to work this week following a bye week and is once again ranked No. 1 in Monday’s NJCAA Division I Football rankings, which were released on Monday. Hutchinson received seven first-place votes with Iowa Western accumulating four and Northwest Mississippi one....
⚽️ HutchCC: Dragons drop to No. 17 in NJCAA Rankings despite 2-0 week
The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team earned two wins last week to improve to 12-2 overall. The Blue Dragons shut out Dodge City 6-0 and defeated Garden City 3-1 last week. Although the Blue Dragons set themselves up for a big week ahead, the Blue Dragons fell two...
Pratt Tribune
We need Cody’s House in Pratt, but not the ‘Christ-centered’ part
Don’t get me wrong, I’m absolutely thrilled about a recovery home in Pratt. We have needed this for quite some time. But what immediately stops my excitement is the ‘Christ-centered’ part. As an addict in recovery, I understand that people use faith of all religions and direction to help them get clean. I see it all the time. They find what works for them. And as an addict in recovery without faith, I know you can get clean without it. So where is the necessity for Christ coming from?
Hutchinson City Council with light agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will receive a presentation from Cause for Paws, Inc. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization is committed to ensuring the well-being of all cats and dogs in Hutchinson. The council will also pay its usual bills, approve the minutes of a previous meeting...
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
