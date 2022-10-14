the original is legendary, the second one was good. since then, these movies have been crap. why would anyone expect this one to be different?
I'll be finding out myself tonight. I've heard and read bits and pieces about the movie, but if it's bombed as much as Halloween Kills, I'm not expecting much. Here's to hoping 🍻. At least we'll be in the comfort of our own home and not spending $50 at a theater for snack and seats.
can't compare or compete against the original it's nearly impossible to outdo. I hear this one was a let down.
Comments / 11