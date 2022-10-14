Read full article on original website
Related
Starfield has over four times as much dialogue as Skyrim – and Todd Howard's "favorite" speech system
Todd Howard answers your Starfield questions in a new video
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
Starfield is bringing back The Elder Scrolls' worst NPC
Starfield is bringing back one of the most iconic and easily the most infuriating characters in The Elder Scrolls universe. Really, I wasn't wholly sure we were in the bad place but this news has now cemented my conclusions. At the moment, Starfield is "Skyrim in space." Oh, I'm not...
Starfield Has A Massive Dialogue System With Over 250K Lines So Far
Few games have built up as much hype as Bethesda's "Starfield." The first new IP from the company in over two decades, "Starfield" centers on space exploration, colonization, and drama. Though it seemed at one point that fans would have to temper their expectations about the title following a less-than-flattering leak from an alleged former employee, the "Starfield" gameplay demo shown at the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase brought those expectations sky-high once again.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Fallout: Miami looks like the best new Fallout in a long time
Fallout fans of the world have been relatively starved of a new adventure since Fallout 4 released way back in 2015. Seven years ago!. Yes, Bethesda released a string of expansions for Fallout 4 that went some way towards keeping us invested in the post-apocalyptic fun, but we were hungry for more. It’s fair to say that 2018’s Fallout 76 did about as much to satisfy our appetite as a single dry cornflake at dinnertime.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
Cultic might be the year's grungiest retro FPS
This spiritual successor to '90s classic Blood delivers the goods. And the dynamite.
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
This sci-fi base-building survival game is perfect for extreme micromanagers
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, take charge of a small colony and manage every aspect of their lives to help them survive.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
Open-world RPG Gedonia has a sprawling scope for a $15 game
The feel of an old MMO or Bethesda RPG in an indie package.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Wizards explained
Rings of Power: Wizards explained. Rings of Power episode 8 was the season finale for the first outing of Rings of Power. The fantasy series has been defined by its many mysteries, chiefly: who is Sauron, and who is the Stranger?. The Stranger takes the prize for the most dramatic...
Obsidian CEO says he wants to make another Fallout
As Feargus Urqhuart put it, "my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."
Sony reportedly blocked Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation
Gamers are constantly comparing PlayStation’s subscription service, PlayStation Plus, to Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is basically an undeniably fantastic service - the value it offers, with tons of great games to play (including day one releases) - many feel that in comparison, PS Plus is a bit lacklustre.
PS5 Pro and enhanced Xbox Series models already in the wild, says insider
Prolific Grand Theft Auto leaker Tez2 has corroborated the report that there is a PlayStation 5 Pro and a new version of the Xbox Series X and S on the way, stating that these dev kits are already in the hands of AAA developers. Spicy. In May, TCL Technology suggested...
techunwrapped.com
download any classic game from these websites for free
And it is that despite the fact that this software focused on entertainment is increasingly demanding with the hardware of our computers, many prefer titles from the past. Moreover, for many users, the games that were made in the past had better quality, although with much worse graphics, than the current ones. Hence, a good number of them want to get hold of, in one way or another, old games to install on your pc.
Dream responds to being called ugly following face reveal
Dream, one of the most popular Minecraft content creators out there, recently revealed his face following three years of anonymity to his 30 million fans. Now, he's spoken about the unpleasant comments made about his appearance, saying that he sadly expected the negativity. If you don't know Dream, you're sure...
Gamer builds IRL Minecraft pig that hits top speed of 20mph
YouTuber Electo engineered a real rideable Minecraft pig that is able to reach speeds of 20 miles per hour. It's called Hamborghini. Using his technological knowledge, Electo has not chosen to use this talent to build a toaster that can toast the bread to the perfect level or other worthy and societally valuable pursuits. This is the same guy that built a 3D printer from CD drives, constructed a real Minecraft Creeper that has the ability to explode and made a working Among Us Impostor that wears hats and stabs people. To cut a long story short, he's having a lot more fun with his engineering know-how from college than most people on the same program.
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0