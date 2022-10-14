ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

Q985

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Man shot in hand at 7th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a shooting that happened last night, Oct. 17 near 7th and Clarke around 11:10 p.m. A 33-year-old man was shot in his hand and walked into a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting is currently being investigated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha Christmas Parade trial begins again Tuesday morning

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The state will continue its prosecution of Darrell Brooks on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Their most recent witnesses on Monday spoke about their interactions with the suspect after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Multiple witnesses said a man they identified as Brooks asked to use a...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme

MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fendi

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Oct. 18 is Fendi. This two-year-old girl is currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. For more information about WHS as well as information on how to make Lola a part of your family, visit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dozens gather at UW-Milwaukee for first ever 'Home Movie Day'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of people gathered at UW-Milwaukee today, on Oct. 15, for the first ever "Home Movie Day". Members of the community brought old video tapes and film reels of family and friends to share with the community. They had a chance to ask questions about the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Point

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Bill Walsh and crew are in the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out for the adventure, we were joined by Wind Point's administrator, clerk and treasurer, Brian Graziano, to take a peek at what to expect.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild brings you 'Drop Dead!'

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A murder mystery play within a murder mystery comedy, “Drop Dead!” brings big laughs in whodunnit fashion Friday, October 28 through Sunday, November 13 to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. A murderer may be on the loose, but the show...
RACINE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Teens shot near 65th and Ruby, one in critical condition

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened today, on Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m., near 65th and Ruby. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to a local hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition, and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. This is an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WAUKESHA, WI

