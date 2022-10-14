Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
CBS 58
Man shot in hand at 7th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a shooting that happened last night, Oct. 17 near 7th and Clarke around 11:10 p.m. A 33-year-old man was shot in his hand and walked into a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting is currently being investigated...
CBS 58
Waukesha Christmas Parade trial begins again Tuesday morning
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The state will continue its prosecution of Darrell Brooks on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Their most recent witnesses on Monday spoke about their interactions with the suspect after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Multiple witnesses said a man they identified as Brooks asked to use a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
CBS 58
New cheese bar opens in Lake Geneva as long-time dairy farmer turns his passion into curds
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hill Valley's Cheese Shop, is one of those places in Lake Geneva that you could stay in way too long looking at cheeses and all of the accessories that go with them. Now there's a place to gather right next door. "When we started...
CBS 58
Video shows fight, chase connected to shooting in Shorewood Metro Market parking garage
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Video shows a struggle at the Metro Market in Shorewood before a gun went off. Shorewood police released this video from Sept. 17. You can see two men fighting in the parking garage. At one point, the man in the white shirt is holding the...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fendi
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Oct. 18 is Fendi. This two-year-old girl is currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. For more information about WHS as well as information on how to make Lola a part of your family, visit...
CBS 58
Dozens gather at UW-Milwaukee for first ever 'Home Movie Day'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of people gathered at UW-Milwaukee today, on Oct. 15, for the first ever "Home Movie Day". Members of the community brought old video tapes and film reels of family and friends to share with the community. They had a chance to ask questions about the...
CBS 58
Life-long Milwaukee piano restorer working on retirement swan song
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How often do you think about all of the work that goes into creating beautiful music? One man has spent his whole career doing that work on grand pianos of all types. "I'd say the piano, more than any other piece of furniture, it's just, it...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Point
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Bill Walsh and crew are in the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out for the adventure, we were joined by Wind Point's administrator, clerk and treasurer, Brian Graziano, to take a peek at what to expect.
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
CBS 58
West Allis senior living campus collecting food donations as part of 'Be a Light' campaign
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be a light. That is the message one community living center wants to share this week. On Thursday, the senior living campus at the Village at Manor Park (VMP) in West Allis will be covered with handmade luminaries. Residents, staff and community members spent...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild brings you 'Drop Dead!'
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A murder mystery play within a murder mystery comedy, “Drop Dead!” brings big laughs in whodunnit fashion Friday, October 28 through Sunday, November 13 to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. A murderer may be on the loose, but the show...
CBS 58
Lake Geneva ice castles to return for 5th year, tickets on sale Nov. 28
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The ice castles will be returning to Lake Geneva this season, weather permitting. This will be the fifth year for the popular winter attraction. The ice castles typically open in January and remain open for about four weeks. It takes a team of 20...
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
CBS 58
95 years of history and entertainment at Milwaukee's iconic Landmark Lanes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the outside it's unassuming and looks like your average bowling alley, but step inside and descend the carpeted stairs and Landmark Lanes opens to reveal the unexpected - a kind of underground city steeped in history and entertainment. "There's so much to do. Whatever you...
CBS 58
Teens shot near 65th and Ruby, one in critical condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened today, on Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m., near 65th and Ruby. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to a local hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition, and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. This is an...
CBS 58
Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse offering 'advice' on new YouTube channel
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kyle Rittenhouse is taking his fame from the shootings in Kenosha in Aug. 2020 and developing a YouTube channel to create videos about guns and to talk " ... about the 2nd amendment with all of you." The 19-year-old was famously found not guilty of...
WISN
Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
