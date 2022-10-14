Read full article on original website
KKTV
Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were on board when a school bus crashed with a semi in Colorado on Monday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call about the two-vehicle crash at about 11:23 a.m. along Highway 96 about five miles east of Westcliffe. The crash forced the closure of the highway for several hours.
Moffat man pleads guilty to setting fire to U.S. Post Office
(DENVER) — A man has pled guilty to willfully injuring federal property after setting fire to a post office in Moffat, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (DA). Donald Albert Renner, 71, caused approximately $12,000 of total damage to a Moffat Post Office after using gasoline to start a […]
