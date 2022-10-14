CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were on board when a school bus crashed with a semi in Colorado on Monday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call about the two-vehicle crash at about 11:23 a.m. along Highway 96 about five miles east of Westcliffe. The crash forced the closure of the highway for several hours.

