Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go

Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Gavin Lux at second base in Saturday's Game 4 NLDS matchup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Lux will man second base after Max Muncy was shifted to third, Justin Turner was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Will Smith was positioned at catcher, and Austin Barnes was rested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS

Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

A Crazy and Even Crazier Blue Jays Trade Idea

The Blue Jays may need to get creative on the trade front this offseason. Here are two out-of-the-box ideas that might not be all that crazy. At the 2017 trade deadline, the Houston Astros were looking for bullpen help. They asked Toronto about Francisco Liriano, and were asked for Teoscar Hernández in return. Ordinarily, Houston might have balked. Teo was their #9 prospect, and was hitting at a .279/.369/.485 (120 wRC+) clip at AAA. But Houston already had an outfield of George Springer, Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher and their #1 prospect (Baseball America’s #19 prospect in all baseball), Kyle Tucker, was nearly mlb-ready. Toronto, on the other hand, could move Teo to the major league roster right away. So Teoscar was more valuable to Toronto, at that time, than he was to Houton, and the deal (with a tweak or two) was made.
ARIZONA STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child

Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
LOS ANGELES, CA

