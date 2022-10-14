Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with worst upset in their history
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
DRAGON SLAYERS: Padres rally past Dodgers, reach NLCS for first time in 24 years
Five-run explosion in seventh inning leads Padres past rival Dodgers; Cronenworth's two-run hit brings in winning run as San Diego advances to NLCS vs. Phillies
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
numberfire.com
Dodgers starting Gavin Lux at second base in Saturday's Game 4 NLDS matchup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Lux will man second base after Max Muncy was shifted to third, Justin Turner was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Will Smith was positioned at catcher, and Austin Barnes was rested.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS
Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
NBC Sports
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010
Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Rumors: Players Association Proposed Best-Of-Seven Division Series & Re-Seeding Before Lockout
As part of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) prior to the 2022 season, a 12-team expanded postseason format was added among other changes. The format introduced first-round byes for the top two seeds and two sets of three-game Wild Card Series between...
Yardbarker
A Crazy and Even Crazier Blue Jays Trade Idea
The Blue Jays may need to get creative on the trade front this offseason. Here are two out-of-the-box ideas that might not be all that crazy. At the 2017 trade deadline, the Houston Astros were looking for bullpen help. They asked Toronto about Francisco Liriano, and were asked for Teoscar Hernández in return. Ordinarily, Houston might have balked. Teo was their #9 prospect, and was hitting at a .279/.369/.485 (120 wRC+) clip at AAA. But Houston already had an outfield of George Springer, Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher and their #1 prospect (Baseball America’s #19 prospect in all baseball), Kyle Tucker, was nearly mlb-ready. Toronto, on the other hand, could move Teo to the major league roster right away. So Teoscar was more valuable to Toronto, at that time, than he was to Houton, and the deal (with a tweak or two) was made.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child
Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
Watch Parties to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3 and 4
Padres fans will be able to watch Games 3 and 4 of the National League Championship Series this weekend live inside Petco Park.
