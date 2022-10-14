ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyron Woodley wants to make a 'few millions of dollars' by fighting Nick or Nate Diaz

By Matthew Wells, MMA Junkie Radio
 2 days ago
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is not retired, and now has the itch for competition after taking some time to enjoy life.

After exiting the UFC’s octagon for the last time in March 2021, Woodley stepped into the boxing ring a few months later for back-to-back bouts against Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Since then, Woodley has let the rumors of his retirement grow across the internet while he focused on time away from competition for, according to him, the first time since middle school.

Now, as a combat sport free agent with many options available, Woodley would like to explore a potential bout against Nate Diaz, who recently completed his contract with the UFC in September, and will soon have a number of opportunities to choose from as well.

“Nate Diaz, I would tell him he a boss, he a ‘G’,” Woodley told MMA Junkie radio. “He did what he needed to do. I think the fight against Tony Ferguson was a fight he should have had anyway. Sometimes karma and sometimes things work out the way they supposed to work out.”

Diaz was originally scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev in his sending off from the promotion, but a last-minute shuffling of opponents resulted in Diaz facing, and submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279.

Woodley’s former opponent Paul, who is currently slated to face MMA legend Anderson Silva, has spoken on a number of occasions about a potential fight against Diaz in the near future. As for how Diaz should navigate the waters of free agency, Woodley offered some advice, including himself in the mix.

“I would suggest he go and get paid top dollar,” Woodley said about Diaz. “I would suggest that he do what makes him feel good, if he still wants to do it, when he wants to do it. That’s what I’d suggest – and I suggest he come over on this side and make some money with me, because I got a good opportunity with me and Nick or Nate, or both of them, (we) can make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other.”

Woodley did not specify the “opportunity” he referenced, or what type of combat sport they would compete in, but mentioned someone reached out to him looking to get in contact with the Diaz brothers.

The former UFC champ has expressed interest in competing in various combat sports disciplines when he does return to action, including muay Thai, kickboxing, or boxing. He also made it clear his days in MMA are not done either.

Above all, Woodley’s focus is on ensuring he maximizes his next bout by picking the right opponent that will generate interest and a large payday.

