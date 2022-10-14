ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

itechpost.com

Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year

Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

After Spending Billions on the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Is Left Standing on Virtual Legs

Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of a truly immersive virtual landscape for work, play and socializing — “the metaverse” — has been plagued by technical challenges and criticism from the start. But that’s to be expected of what purports to be a game-changing Silicon Valley innovation. The corporate line seems to be that with enough time and effort, the doubters mocking every single metaverse update and rollout will be proven wrong, and everyone will happily plug in.  But another problem for Zuckerberg and his company, Meta, is becoming more urgent. That would be money. The people rooting against you wouldn’t matter so...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
INTERNET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Get paid £44.20 an hour to binge TikTok videos

Believe it or not you can now get paid £44.20 to binge TikTok videos courtesy of influencer marketing platform, Ubiquitous. If one of your favourite activities is to scroll through entertaining apps then this could be the perfect job for you. The 12-hour TikTok binge can be completed over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Beast

The Metaverse Is Inevitable—but Not How Mark Zuckerberg Expects

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is in… rough shape. Nearly a year after its much ballyhooed rebrand, the company’s stock plummeted an eye watering 57 percent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost roughly $70 billion of his net worth, making him just the 20th richest man in the world (cue the world’s smallest violin). The financial strain also forced the company to slash budgets across its workforce and freeze new hiring—even ones that were already accepted.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

Is Twitch Dying? Streamers Want a More Secure Platform Not Flooded With Reaction Content

At any given moment, there are over two million watching their favorite streamers on Twitch. The platform has always been on the cutting edge of media, bringing creators and their audiences together in real-time. Who never wished that they could interact with their favorite artist? Twitch provides that, but over the last few years, streamers have started to leave the platform. There are hundreds of clips of streamers bashing Twitch for its rules and selective regulation. Is it the beginning of the end for Twitch?
TV & VIDEOS
