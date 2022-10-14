Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting in London

Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Just Stop Oil, the group that threw soup on Van Gogh's painting?
The climate activists of Just Stop Oil have gained visibility since their Friday demonstration in which protesters threw Heinz tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers painting at London's National Gallery. On Saturday, the pair were joined in court by another Just Stop Oil supporter who had doused a Scotland Yard sign in yellow paint.
The story behind a new book's strange dedication to Toast the cat
Of all the people in Jonathan Saha's life worth dedicating his book to, none of them could match the impact, or lack thereof, of Toast the cat. Saha's cat "was no help at all," reads the dedication page in Colonizing Animals which recently went viral on Twitter, collecting more than 266,000 likes.
The BBC is celebrating its 100th birthday
LONDON — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began...
Meet this all-female thrash metal band from Lebanon in a new documentary
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Lilas Mayassi and Rita Baghdadi about the new documentary, "Sirens." Baghdadi profiles Mayassi's female thrash metal band, Slave to Sirens, known as Lebanon's first. Transcript. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. What you're hearing is happening at the ruins of a Roman temple. It's an...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0