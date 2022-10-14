England midfielder Foden renews with Manchester City to 2027

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England midfielder Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City to 2027.

Foden’s previous deal was to expire in 2024 but the Premier League champion moved on Friday to secure its home-grown talent for longer.

He is the star graduate of City’s celebrated academy, which has become one of the most successful in world soccer.

The 22-year-old Foden has become a key player under City manager Pep Guardiola and played his part in four title-winning campaigns, collecting 11 trophies in total.

“He’s made me 10 times the player I was,” Foden said. “He’s improved all aspects of my game and I’m just thankful to have him here and I’m enjoying my football with him.”

Foden has seven goals in 13 games, including a hat trick in the 6-3 win against Manchester United this month.

“We feel he can progress further and become even better than he is today,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “By signing this contract, he now has stability, and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world, which we feel he can be.”

