LETTER: Hammond's credentials make him best choice for 111th
My name is Jim Barrett. The purpose of this letter is to support Dr. Ed Hammond as the best candidate for election to the Kansas House of Representatives from District 111. I was employed by Fort Hays State University from the fall of 2007 until June of 2018. I taught in the Advanced Education Programs Department for four years and served as the Chair of that Department for my last seven years at FHSU. The last two of those years, Dr. Hammond served as a half-time faculty member in that department.
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18
With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator
As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground
It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class
Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
⛳ Rader finishes in top-five, Tiger men seventh at Newman Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team finished seventh at the Newman Invitational, held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. Jackson Rader turned in a top-5 performance by tying for fourth individually at 5-over par overall to lead the Tigers. Rader carded 10 birdies over three...
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
👟 FHSU women second, men seventh at Trojan Invite
COLBY, Kan. - The Fort Hays State cross country teams wrapped up their regular season at the 2022 Trojan Invite on Saturday, hosted by Colby CC at Meadow Lake Golf Course. The women placed second out of nine schools, including first amongst the NCAA Division II contingent in attendance, while the men were seventh out of 11 teams.
⚽ FHSU's Madden named MIAAr Defender of the Week honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defender Reilly Madden was named the MIAA Defender of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in a pair of matches last week. Madden helped the No. 23 ranked Tigers to a 5-0 win over Missouri Southern before playing to a 1-1 tie with No. 5 ranked Central Missouri to remain unbeaten this season, now at 9-0-7 overall and 4-0-5 in the MIAA.
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎙 Post Podcast: Preparations underway for Hays Chamber Ag Appreciation Dinner
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and administrative assistant Crystal Young share information about the Ag Appreciation Dinner.
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
🎙 Post Podcast: Lt. Gov. Toland praises Ellis Co. Microfactory, economic development
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about the Microfactory groundbreaking. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
🏈 Tigers come up short at UCO
EDMOND, Okla. - Fort Hays State raced out to an early 10-0 first quarter lead but Central Oklahoma countered with big second and fourth quarters for a 35-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium. The Tigers (1-6) have lost four straight for the first time since 2013. UCO (5-2)...
