Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO