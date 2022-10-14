Bealls Outlet, Big Lots, and Harbor Freight Brought by Collective Efforts and Competitive Tax Incentive. River South Commons Shopping Center has experienced a $4,000,000 redevelopment of approximately 73,000 square feet of lease space with the announcement of three new national tenants. As previously announced, Big Lots will occupy slightly under 36,000 square feet of the space that was previously occupied by Steele’s and Hair Beauty and More. Bealls Outlet will occupy 21,000 square feet of the former Stage space. Harbor Freight Tools is the newly announced third business to join the shopping center, and will occupy the remaining 16,000 square feet of the former Stage space. With the arrival of the three new national tenants, the 140,000 square feet of rental space in the shopping center will be 100% occupied.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO