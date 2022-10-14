Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
FLOYD ANTLEY SR.
Floyd Antley Sr. was called home Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by family in Natchitoches. Floyd was a veteran of WWII, serving in the US Navy. He was a retired employee of South-Central Bell. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and taking his sons fishing at their camp at Sandy Point.
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ Lagniappe for Oct. 10, 2022
We all like to brag about our Christmas season…but JT thinks the Fall in Natchitoches is just as beautiful. Just take a drive around the downtown area and see how the city crews have transformed our community with floral displays. It’s really beautiful. It just doesn’t last long enough because Christmas is right around the corner. Already some of those displays are up…but because they are on the Williams Avenue side of Cane River they don’t distract from the downtown displays.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Theatre and Dance to perform “The Government Inspector”
The Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University will present “The Government Inspector” on October 26-30 and Nov. 2-5 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, Oct. 30 which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Dr. Sean Bartley is the director.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
Natchitoches Times
JOHN DELTON FOSTER JR.
John Delton Foster Jr., 71, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He was a resident of Campti. Delton (to his friends and family) was born Jan. 28, 1951, to the late John D. Foster Sr. and Neoma Reine Foster. Delton was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Foster;...
Natchitoches Times
Ben D. Johnson Educational Center hosting Resource Fair Oct. 19-22
This Wednesday, Oct. 19, there will be close to 20 vendors gathered at BDJ Center at 400 MLK to share information, resources and provide job opportunities to residents. Onsite will be Cane River Food Pantry, Bank of Montgomery, Engage Federal Credit Union, Natchitoches Parish Housing Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Disabled Veterans, Women’s Resource Center, Natchitoches Parish Library, Shreveport Job Corps Center, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, Boys & Girls Club, Save the Children, Community Counseling, Natchitoches Homeless Coalition and Gold Street Head Start. The Ben Johnson Educational Center will be taking applications for AmerCorps VISTA positions at the center, as well as the Legacy Cafe.
Natchitoches Times
Harbor Freight unveiled as new River South Commons business
Bealls Outlet, Big Lots, and Harbor Freight Brought by Collective Efforts and Competitive Tax Incentive. River South Commons Shopping Center has experienced a $4,000,000 redevelopment of approximately 73,000 square feet of lease space with the announcement of three new national tenants. As previously announced, Big Lots will occupy slightly under 36,000 square feet of the space that was previously occupied by Steele’s and Hair Beauty and More. Bealls Outlet will occupy 21,000 square feet of the former Stage space. Harbor Freight Tools is the newly announced third business to join the shopping center, and will occupy the remaining 16,000 square feet of the former Stage space. With the arrival of the three new national tenants, the 140,000 square feet of rental space in the shopping center will be 100% occupied.
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
kalb.com
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
Man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at L’Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Natchitoches man is behind bars Monday (October 17), after using his cell phone to take sensitive pictures and video of a woman without her consent. According to official records, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the Natchitoches man as 56-year-old […]
kalb.com
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
Natchitoches Times
Leadership Conference
Natchitoches Jr. High JAG hosted their 27th Annual Student Leadership Conference at the Randolph Riverfront Center in Alexandria. Representing the club were President Jayna Curry, Vice-President Michael Brown, Secretary Ky’lia Miller, Treasurer Mackenzie White, Historian Shane’ Johnson and Representative Rihanna Allen. Officers had an opportunity to meet and collaborate with other statewide JAG officers about leadership and teamwork and to share ideas that their career association could implement.
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
kalb.com
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Central volleyball earns District Championship
After a clean sweep against West Monroe on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Natchitoches Central officially claimed the title of Division 1 District 2 District Champions. With Ruston High School out of their way two weeks prior, the Chiefs were confident they could snag the title this year. The five set battle...
KPLC TV
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
Natchitoches Times
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Comments / 0