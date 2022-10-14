Read full article on original website
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing
After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah’s sentencing postponed in fraud case
What she wants, she gets. Jen Shah’s sentencing has been postponed in her federal fraud case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. On Thursday, United States attorney Damian Williams filed a letter requesting that Shah’s sentencing be moved from Nov. 18, 2022, to Dec. 15, 2022, due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.” Judge Sidney H. Stein approved the request shortly after. Ironically, Dec. 15 is Shah’s close friend Meredith Marks’ birthday. Back in July, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star pleaded guilty at a surprise hearing after originally denying claims...
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.” A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
Michael Francke’s Family Applauds Oregon DOJ’s Decision Not to Appeal 9th Circuit Panel’s Decision on Frank Gable
The Oregon Department of Justice decided this week not to seek one avenue of appeal of a recent decision by a three-judge panel at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirming a lower court’s decision to release Frank Gable from custody. The DOJ had the option to appeal...
Judge Ordered To Be Removed After Pulling A Gun On A Black Man In Court
A New York judge is in hot water after bragging about pulling a gun on a Black man who appeared in front of him in court. The post Judge Ordered To Be Removed After Pulling A Gun On A Black Man In Court appeared first on NewsOne.
McDonald’s ordered to face Byron Allen’s $10 billion discrimination lawsuit
McDonald’s Corp. has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said...
New Mexico Federal Judge Says John Eastman Filed Legal Battle over His Seized Phone ‘With the Wrong Court’
A New Mexico federal judge on Friday rejected John Eastman’s request to block the search of his seized phone in a federal criminal probe and order any information collected from it to be destroyed, saying Washington D.C. is the lawful jurisdiction to decide such an issue. A 17-page order...
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial
On Monday, disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will play one of her last cards to avoid a prison sentence when a federal judge questions a key prosecution witness who expressed post-trial regrets about testimony that helped convince a jury to convict her for investor fraud. That witness, former Theranos lab...
Judge’s $1 Award Tests Eviction Rule
New Haven’s legal aid lawyers have filed a challenge to a judge’s ruling about what constitutes “reasonable” attorney’s fees from landlords when tenants beat eviction cases. New Haven Legal Assistance Association (NHLAA) Director of Litigation Shelley White filed that appeal in state court on...
U.S. jury convicts Nikola founder of fraud
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) founder Trevor Milton on Friday was convicted by a U.S. jury of fraud over allegations he lied to investors about the electric vehicle company's technology.
Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing Set For Nov. 18; Prosecution Witness Who Expressed Remorse Angered By New Subpoena
A prosecution witness who showed up at Elizabeth Holmes's doorstep in August seeming to express remorse over his testimony in her trial has lashed back at her attorneys over a new subpoena of his phone and email records, and does not sound like he has any intention of helping her getting a new trial.
Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Justice Department calls for reversal of "entirety" of special master ruling in Trump documents case
Washington – The federal criminal investigation into allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled sensitive White House documents after leaving office must continue without hindrance, prosecutors argued in a brief filed in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, citing a "demonstrated, specific need" for evidence in its ongoing criminal investigation.
Judge Signals KUSI-TV Will Face Jury in Sandra Maas’ Pay-Equity, Bias Lawsuit
In 50 days, KUSI’s owner will likely face a jury trial in the pay-equity and gender-and-age discrimination case of ex-anchor Sandra Maas. On Thursday, San Diego Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued a tentative ruling on several motions by McKinnon Broadcasting Co. He denied them all. “They’ve lost every...
