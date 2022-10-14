ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law & Crime

‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing

After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
POTUS
Page Six

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah’s sentencing postponed in fraud case

What she wants, she gets. Jen Shah’s sentencing has been postponed in her federal fraud case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. On Thursday, United States attorney Damian Williams filed a letter requesting that Shah’s sentencing be moved from Nov. 18, 2022, to Dec. 15, 2022, due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.” Judge Sidney H. Stein approved the request shortly after. Ironically, Dec. 15 is Shah’s close friend Meredith Marks’ birthday. Back in July, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star pleaded guilty at a surprise hearing after originally denying claims...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.” A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial

On Monday, disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will play one of her last cards to avoid a prison sentence when a federal judge questions a key prosecution witness who expressed post-trial regrets about testimony that helped convince a jury to convict her for investor fraud. That witness, former Theranos lab...
POLITICS
New Haven Independent

Judge’s $1 Award Tests Eviction Rule

New Haven’s legal aid lawyers have filed a challenge to a judge’s ruling about what constitutes ​“reasonable” attorney’s fees from landlords when tenants beat eviction cases. New Haven Legal Assistance Association (NHLAA) Director of Litigation Shelley White filed that appeal in state court on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
KVUE

Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
BORGER, TX
CBS Minnesota

Justice Department calls for reversal of "entirety" of special master ruling in Trump documents case

Washington – The federal criminal investigation into allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled sensitive White House documents after leaving office must continue without hindrance, prosecutors argued in a brief filed in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, citing a "demonstrated, specific need" for evidence in its ongoing criminal investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS

