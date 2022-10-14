Read full article on original website
nationalhogfarmer.com
Groups sue EPA over delayed CAFO actions
The Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to respond to a legal petition urging the agency to strengthen clean water rules governing factory farms has prompted a broad coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations to file a lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that aims to force EPA to finally issue a formal response.
Legal expert: Trump could face even more trouble if Merrick Garland indicts him in D.C., not Florida
Former President Donald Trump could face additional legal peril if Attorney General Merrick Garland decides to indict him in Washington D.C. rather than Florida, a legal expert said. Garland could significantly expand the case against Trump if the DOJ files its indictment in the District of Columbia, Harvard Law Professor...
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
CNBC
Biden administration is killing oil and gas production jobs, says Sen. Bill Cassidy
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the potential impact of a production cut from OPEC+ on the U.S. economy and the Biden administration's energy policy.
Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say
Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
Washington Examiner
Heritage Foundation suit alleges DOJ failed to deliver records over Supreme Court protests
A conservative think tank sued the Justice Department this week in its pursuit of documents as to why it did not prosecute abortion rights activists who staged illegal protests against Supreme Court justices in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer. The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project...
Conservative New York sheriffs refuse to enforce gun rules in latest blow after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling
At least half a dozen sheriffs in New York’s largely conservative upstate region are refusing to enforce a recently passed concealed carry law, the latest blow after both the US Supreme Court and a federal court struck down key pieces of anti-gun violence legislation in the Empire State.The concealed carry law, passed in July after the high court shredded a century-old New York gun law in June, prevents people from carrying concealed weapons in “sensitive” areas like religious centres, health facilities, schools, subways and stadiums.Sheriffs in counties across the state have decided to make enforcing the law a low...
U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case
The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving […] The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Biden can’t quit L.A., or its complex politics, even as racist audio leak rocks the city
What a moment for the leader of the free world to show up in the Southland. President Biden landed Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport on a West Coast swing originally designed mostly around political fundraising. But with the city’s political establishment reeling from the disclosure this week of racist...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
How could recent federal laws signed by Biden aid New Mexico in shift from fossil fuels?
Millions of federal dollars could be used to shift New Mexico away from traditional forms of energy like fossil fuels, environmentalists argued, using provisions in two signature pieces of legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted this year and last year’s Infrastructure Investment and...
Slate
The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse
Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
bloomberglaw.com
EPA Finds Evidence of Disparate Impacts in ‘Cancer Alley’ (1)
An EPA civil rights investigation into Louisiana health and environmental departments found evidence that official actions could be harming Black communities. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are under investigation over claims that their actions in a heavily-polluted corridor of the state, known as “Cancer Alley,” are exposing Black communities to outsize emissions of harmful pollution.
bloomberglaw.com
New Climate Czar Signals Shift to Climate Law Implementation
President Joe Biden’s new national climate adviser may not have the high profile of his predecessor, but observers say Ali Zaidi’s mix of policy and economic chops are just what the administration needs to execute its agenda. The former White House adviser, Gina McCarthy, had a charismatic style...
What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant
Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices. Fog Reveal came to light when the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties, was investigating location...
Proposed climate rule is bigger, badder deal than Manchin-Schumer climate bill
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. In his Florida v. Davos speech at last month’s National Conservatism conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) made important observations about the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing movement. He called it out as an attempt to use corporate and economic power to impose on society an ideological agenda that could not win at the ballot box.
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?
Relentless drought in China, East Africa, the U.S. West and northern Mexico, devastating floods in Pakistan and Kentucky, scorching heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest, destructive cyclones in southern Africa and intense hurricanes in the U.S. and Central America make up just some of the recent extreme weather events that scientists have long predicted would be more intense with a warming climate.
