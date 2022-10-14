Read full article on original website
The European Union faces a battle to keep energy prices from harming its economy
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Thousands of French people — including a Nobel laureate — protest over inflation
PARIS — Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage increases and other...
Xi signals continuity in his China Communist Party congress speech
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress that is expected...
China's Xi spoke for nearly 2 hours at the party congress. Here are some takeaways
China's Xi Jinping gave a speech that lasted nearly two hours at a Communist Party congress on Sunday, kicking off a conclave that is widely expected to extend his rule into a second decade. More than 2,300 hand-picked delegates from around the country have converged on Beijing for the week-long...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
What Xi Jinping's decade in power means for people in China — in their own words
BEIJING — Ten years ago, with more than 2,000 delegates in front of him, Xi Jinping smiled graciously when he took the helm of the most populous nation on the planet and the world's second-largest economy. He had risen through the Communist Party ranks and even served as vice...
What are the suicide drones bombarding Ukraine, and where did Russia get them?
Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, left at least four people dead on Monday. The attacks were carried out by what are called Shahed drones — also known as suicide or kamikaze drones. The drone attacks do not change the war itself, but their use and...
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month
The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
Most Salvadorans think making Bitcoin legal tender was 'failure'
More than a year after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, a new poll Tuesday showed most people in the country consider the controversial move by President Nayib Bukele as a "failure." According to the poll by the University of Central America (UCA), 75.6 percent of respondents said they never used cryptocurrency in 2022, and 77 percent consider its adoption 14 months ago as legal tender, alongside the dollar, "to have been a failure."
Ukraine war updates: Russia strikes Kyiv as Russian troops move into Belarus (Oct. 17)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. After two consecutive Mondays of strikes on Kyiv, concern is rising in Ukraine's capital as the war with Russia nears the eight-month mark. NATO will hold nuclear deterrence exercises starting Monday. NATO...
Contaminated cough syrup from India linked to 70 child deaths. It's happened before
After the World Health Organization linked Indian-made cough syrup to acute kidney failure, leading to the deaths of nearly 70 children in West Africa, Indian authorities shut down a factory near Delhi where the medicines were made. But it took them a full week. The plant's manufacturing was suspended only after a joint investigation between the state and federal drug regulating authorities exposed 12 violations.
Elon Musk suggests his SpaceX company will keep funding satellites in Ukraine
NEW YORK — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently tweets jokes...
Russia's nuclear arsenal is huge, but will Putin use it?
For decades, the threat of nuclear armageddon has kept Russia and the West out of a direct confrontation. The prospect of global nuclear war has been a line that neither side is willing to cross. But now, analysts who study Russia's nuclear strategy say they are increasingly worried that this...
Explosive suicide drones rock Ukraine's capital, hitting residential buildings
KYIV — Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nationwide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said five drones struck central Kyiv in the morning attack and appeared to be targeting energy infrastructure. A four-story residential building and energy facilities near Kyiv's busy train station were damaged in the attack.
Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem
Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
