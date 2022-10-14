ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month

The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Most Salvadorans think making Bitcoin legal tender was 'failure'

More than a year after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, a new poll Tuesday showed most people in the country consider the controversial move by President Nayib Bukele as a "failure." According to the poll by the University of Central America (UCA), 75.6 percent of respondents said they never used cryptocurrency in 2022, and 77 percent consider its adoption 14 months ago as legal tender, alongside the dollar, "to have been a failure."
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Contaminated cough syrup from India linked to 70 child deaths. It's happened before

After the World Health Organization linked Indian-made cough syrup to acute kidney failure, leading to the deaths of nearly 70 children in West Africa, Indian authorities shut down a factory near Delhi where the medicines were made. But it took them a full week. The plant's manufacturing was suspended only after a joint investigation between the state and federal drug regulating authorities exposed 12 violations.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Explosive suicide drones rock Ukraine's capital, hitting residential buildings

KYIV — Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nationwide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said five drones struck central Kyiv in the morning attack and appeared to be targeting energy infrastructure. A four-story residential building and energy facilities near Kyiv's busy train station were damaged in the attack.
AFP

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem

Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy