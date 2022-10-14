Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
northeastnebraskanews.us
2012: Pipeline beneficial to school
Oct. 16, 1947 RANDOLPH - Peace through strength is the Legion’s theme, and this means universal military training, Department Commander Earle P. Barnes of Omaha told a large audience of Legionnaires Tuesday in the featured talk at the Third District Legion and Legion Auxiliary convention held in Randolph. Commander...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
Norfolk residents help find robbery suspect
Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing assault charges after an arrest on Friday in Norfolk. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Norfolk Police officer were called to the 200 block of S. 13th Street for an assault report. When NPD arrived, they had contact with a woman officers...
