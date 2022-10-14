ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna May Wong will become the first Asian American to be on U.S. currency

The U.S. Mint will begin shipping coins featuring actress Anna May Wong on Monday, the first U.S. currency to feature an Asian American. Dubbed Hollywood's first Asian American movie star, Wong championed the need for more representation and less stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen. Wong, who died in 1961, struggled to land roles in Hollywood in the early 20th century, a time of "yellowface," when white people wore makeup and clothes to take on Asian roles, and anti-miscegenation laws, which criminalized interracial relationships.
There are more women on TV but ageism persists, says new study

A new study shows that women are making strides in the TV industry, with a slight increase in the number of females working both on screen and behind-the-scenes. The annual Boxed In study from San Diego State University looked at over 3,000 characters and more than 3,800 credits in the 2021-2022 television season to determine the number of females working both on screen and behind the camera. They looked at shows on the major broadcast networks during prime time and all of the top streaming services.
The BBC is celebrating its 100th birthday

LONDON — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began...
How the gig economy inspired a cyberpunk video game

Citizen Sleeper is a sleek, cyberpunk-style video game, where you play an android with the mind of a human, who has sold their flesh-and-blood body to the corporation Essen-Arp. When you start the game, you've just escaped Essen-Arp in a stolen robot frame, transported to a spaceship colony, where you don't know anyone and have only a vague memory of who you once were.
