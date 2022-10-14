Read full article on original website
BTS announces upcoming Korean military service
All seven members of the globally mega-popular K-pop band BTS will be serving in the South Korean military, the band's label and management company, Big Hit, announced Monday. Big Hit, says that BTS plans to come back together as a group "around 2025," after all seven members complete their service.
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Meet this all-female thrash metal band from Lebanon in a new documentary
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Lilas Mayassi and Rita Baghdadi about the new documentary, "Sirens." Baghdadi profiles Mayassi's female thrash metal band, Slave to Sirens, known as Lebanon's first. Transcript. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. What you're hearing is happening at the ruins of a Roman temple. It's an...
Anna May Wong will become the first Asian American to be on U.S. currency
The U.S. Mint will begin shipping coins featuring actress Anna May Wong on Monday, the first U.S. currency to feature an Asian American. Dubbed Hollywood's first Asian American movie star, Wong championed the need for more representation and less stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen. Wong, who died in 1961, struggled to land roles in Hollywood in the early 20th century, a time of "yellowface," when white people wore makeup and clothes to take on Asian roles, and anti-miscegenation laws, which criminalized interracial relationships.
There are more women on TV but ageism persists, says new study
A new study shows that women are making strides in the TV industry, with a slight increase in the number of females working both on screen and behind-the-scenes. The annual Boxed In study from San Diego State University looked at over 3,000 characters and more than 3,800 credits in the 2021-2022 television season to determine the number of females working both on screen and behind the camera. They looked at shows on the major broadcast networks during prime time and all of the top streaming services.
Kanye West to buy the conservative-friendly social site Parler
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has entered into an agreement to purchase Parler, a social media site popular with Trump loyalists, the company announced on Monday. The surprise move comes days after Twitter and Instagram locked Ye's accounts over a series of antisemitic posts that were widely...
The BBC is celebrating its 100th birthday
LONDON — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began...
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
How the gig economy inspired a cyberpunk video game
Citizen Sleeper is a sleek, cyberpunk-style video game, where you play an android with the mind of a human, who has sold their flesh-and-blood body to the corporation Essen-Arp. When you start the game, you've just escaped Essen-Arp in a stolen robot frame, transported to a spaceship colony, where you don't know anyone and have only a vague memory of who you once were.
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
The 2022 Booker Prize was given to The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, written by Sri Lanka's Shehan Karunatilaka. The annual award, which was given Monday evening in London, is for a work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland. The panel of judges hailed...
