DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Veteran of Philadelphia police department will lead Wichita police
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Following a search that started last spring, the City of Wichita announced Tuesday the appointment of Joseph Sullivan to serve as the next chief of police, according to a media release from the city. Sullivan has more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience. As...
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
⛳ Rader finishes in top-five, Tiger men seventh at Newman Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team finished seventh at the Newman Invitational, held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. Jackson Rader turned in a top-5 performance by tying for fourth individually at 5-over par overall to lead the Tigers. Rader carded 10 birdies over three...
