foxwilmington.com
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
foxwilmington.com
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
foxwilmington.com
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers. “This...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
borderbelt.org
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress
Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Wilmington Harris Teeter to open at the end of October
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A new strip mall and grocery store will soon open in Wilmington. The 78-thousand square foot Harris Teeter is located in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. Fleet Feet and Heartland Dental have already opened,...
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
foxwilmington.com
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ironman brings thousands from around the world to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a race that tests grit, power, and determination. The half Ironman brought more than 22 hundred athletes from 27 countries to the Cape Fear. Trent Hayden is President of the Cape Fear Tri Club. “Just to see all the amazing people do it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boondocks Adventure Farm prepares for fall opening
NAKINA, NC (WWAY)– After Ian delaying its original opening dates, a local farm was hard at work on Saturday to put the finishing touches on its fall themed attractions to finally open to the public next weekend. Boondocks Adventure Farm, as well as Panic Attack haunted attraction is located...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WECT
Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates marched...
WECT
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local emergency management and psychologist speak comment after mass killing in Raleigh
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Emergency Management details how the county prepares for similar incidents to the mass killing in Raleigh, and a psychologist talks about the connection between mental processes and mass killings, or acts of gun violence. A 15-Year-old boy fatally shot five...
