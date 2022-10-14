ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxwilmington.com

Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
WILMINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC

Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
LELAND, NC
borderbelt.org

As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress

Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Wilmington Harris Teeter to open at the end of October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A new strip mall and grocery store will soon open in Wilmington. The 78-thousand square foot Harris Teeter is located in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. Fleet Feet and Heartland Dental have already opened,...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

One dead in single car accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ironman brings thousands from around the world to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a race that tests grit, power, and determination. The half Ironman brought more than 22 hundred athletes from 27 countries to the Cape Fear. Trent Hayden is President of the Cape Fear Tri Club. “Just to see all the amazing people do it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boondocks Adventure Farm prepares for fall opening

NAKINA, NC (WWAY)– After Ian delaying its original opening dates, a local farm was hard at work on Saturday to put the finishing touches on its fall themed attractions to finally open to the public next weekend. Boondocks Adventure Farm, as well as Panic Attack haunted attraction is located...
NAKINA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Major power outage reported across Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
