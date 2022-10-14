Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Sales Tracker JetNet Touts Market Briefing, Data Tools
Aircraft market data services powerhouse JetNet (Booth 1246) is highlighting the benefits of its customizable database access options and presenting its traditional State of the Market briefing covering new and preowned aircraft transaction activity at noon on Tuesday, October 18, at NBAA-BACE 2022. On the eve of the show, company...
Aviation International News
F/List Highlights Sustainable Materials Portfolio
F/List (Booth 4488) is presenting this week at NBAA-BACE a materials-oriented and integrated technology-focused display centered on sustainability. It features sustainable cabin materials that the Austrian company is developing or has already made available. F/List gained a reputation in the VIP market over the last decade for its bespoke interior...
thefastmode.com
Ethernity Networks Eases Video Broadcasting with Patented Link Bonding Technology
Ethernity Networks announced that it will be hosting a live demo of its patented link bonding, showcasing the technology's ability to address, among other things, the video-streaming market by enabling multi-channel transmission over multiple connections, while maintaining the video stream despite wireless link performance degradation. Link bonding uses load balancing...
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts
Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
TechRadar
New tricks will help Microsoft Defender for Endpoint stop malware in its tracks
One thing most malware needs to do is reach out for further instructions to its command & control (C2) server. By catching this traffic before any information can be exchanged, Microsoft is hoping to stop many attacks in their tracks. The company recently added a new feature to its Microsoft...
Aviation International News
ForeFlight Grows Business Aviation Services
ForeFlight (Booth 2157) continues to add features for business aviation pilots and operators to its Dispatch software and ForeFlight Mobile electronic flight bag app. This week at NBAA-BACE 2022, the company is highlighting its mobile app, flight planning, runway analysis, integration with Dispatch and Jeppesen charts, and trip-planning services. While...
Aviation International News
Satcom Direct Advances Satcom Antenna Technology
In its quest to provide consistent satellite communications airborne connectivity to business aviation customers, Satcom Direct has transitioned from being primarily a service provider to a satcom system hardware company. Its first hardware was the SD Router and now its Inmarsat Ku-band Plane Simple satcom is preparing to make inroads into the satellite connectivity market.
Aviation International News
SmartSky’s ATG Network Arrives Live at BACE 2022
A year after opening its order book at NBAA-BACE 2021, SmartSky Networks (Booth 3077, Static AD_503) returns to the premier business aviation convention with its long-delayed air-to-ground (ATG) broadband network in place. It brings “a new level of connectivity and capability that transcends any solution previously available, particularly in the ATG sector,” said CEO Dave Helfgott.
laptopmag.com
How to cast from Samsung phone to TV — it's so easy, you'll be shocked
Casting content from your phone to your TV is beneficial if you want to share something on your phone for several people to see. It's also ideal for mobile-only videos that you want to see on the big screen (e.g. a Spotify video podcast). If you're scratching your head on...
Aviation International News
Gogo Celebrates 5G Network Rollout
Onboard connectivity provider Gogo (Booth 4040; Static AD_207) is celebrating at NBAA “Our 5G Network launch,” president Sergio Aguirre said, calling the rollout of what’s claimed as the first in-flight 5G service in North America “a tremendous achievement.”. “Despite Covid and the logistics and international trade...
Benzinga
Samsung Touts Blockchain-Equipped Knox Matrix Security System For Smart Gadgets
Consumer electronics company Samsung launched a security system, dubbed The Knox Matrix system, for its smart gadgets. The system seeks to strengthen the security of a multi-device environment with each smart device monitoring others and sharing access information to make login processes easier. The Korean consumer electronics and software manufacturer...
3 Reasons to Buy Sea Limited Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Can this former high-flying tech stock grow back its wings?
Consumer Reports.org
How to Turn Off Smart TV Snooping Features
Smart TVs collect data about what you watch with a technology called automatic content recognition, or ACR. You can’t stop all data collection without disconnecting the set from the internet, but you can turn off ACR on many models. Smart TVs may use a different name for ACR, and...
thefastmode.com
GTT Expands its 5G Solution to Provide Managed Fixed Wireless to Enterprises
GTT Communications has announced an expansion of its 5G solution to provide managed fixed wireless connectivity to enterprises that operate in the United States. The solution will give clients optimized internet connectivity for both primary and backup applications and automatically move calls to a stronger 5G network in cases of signal loss.
The Next Web
A dummy’s guide to infecting your Mac with malware
The human body is miraculous. Just take the immune system for example. This adapts to pathogens and viruses, learning how they operate, and changing itself to deal with them. This means that once your immune system has come into contact with an attacker, it’s better prepared in the future.
Digital Trends
Roku gets into the smart home business with Wyze and Walmart
Roku officially is in the smart home business. The biggest streaming platform in the U.S. (thanks to its low-cost hardware) today announced a partnership that teams it up with Wyze Labs (maker of low-cost lights and cameras and such) to sell cameras, lights, doorbells and smart outlets, all under the Roku Smart Home name. And it’ll all be available at Walmart starting October 17.
makeuseof.com
Facebook Business Accounts Hacked via New PHP Version of Ducktail Malware
Facebook Business accounts are now under attack via a new PHP version of the Ducktail malware strain. New PHP Version of Ducktail Malware Puts Facebook Users at Risk. Facebook Business account holders are now exposed to a new threat, which comes in the form of a PHP variant of the Ducktail malware program.
SpartanNash Promotes Masiar Tayebi to EVP, Chief Strategy and Information Officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Masiar Tayebi to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Information Officer. Tayebi was hired in April 2021 as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005039/en/ Masiar Tayebi (Photo: Business Wire)
How many Amazon packages get delivered each year?
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many Amazon packages get delivered each year? – Aya K., age 9, Illinois It’s incredibly convenient to buy something online, right from your computer or phone. Whether it’s a high-end telescope or a resupply of toothpaste, the goods appear right at your doorstep. This kind of shopping is called “e-commerce” and it’s becoming more popular each year. In the U.S., it has grown from a mere 7% of retail purchases in 2012 to 19.6% of...
