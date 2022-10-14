Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Roof work to close Rochester Public Library on Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The removal of a skylight in the main entryway will force the Rochester Public Library to close on Monday. The skylight removal is part of the overall roof replacement and would have meant the library had to shut down a high traffic area needed to access the second floor.
KIMT
RITE School grand opening and open house for sustainable living
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Community Education invited the public to learn about The RITE School, which stands for ‘Re-Imagining Tomorrow's Environment.’. The RITE School is a collaboration between Rochester Public Schools and Lowertown neighborhood residents offering classes that focus on living sustainably. Resident Mary Idso has a low energy...
KIMT
Rochester On Tap held at Mayo Civic Center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The fifth annual Rochester On Tap festival celebrating midwestern breweries and craft beer makers was held at the Mayo Civic Center. Around 50 brewers came together to showcase around 100 different kinds of beers, ciders and seltzers. The event, hosted by Townsquare Media, also features a Halloween costume contest that inspired a variety of outfits. Townsquare Media's Director of Content Troy Dunken said he likes the variety of flavors craft beer offers.
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
KIMT
Eastside neighborhood in Rochester creates a new mural
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester neighborhood is getting a new mural and it's the last of thr…
KIMT
Little Thistle's Fall Music & Makers Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Little Thistle's Fall Music & Makers Market brought together local artisans to celebrate the fall season. People were able to enjoy a cold one, listen to the local rock band Hair of the Dog and interact with over 40 local artisans showcasing a wide variety of products such as bath bombs, Butterbeer and art made out sheep's wool. The local artist Amarama Vercnocke said their work provides multiple benefits to their well-being.
KIMT
New roof installed at home of North Iowa veteran
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A local company recently made sure a U.S. Army veteran had a good roof over his head. As part of the Owens Corning Roof Redeployment Project, Young Construction installed a new roof at the Nora Springs home of Brandon Schmidt. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.
KIMT
Geotek celebrates groundbreaking ceremony
STEWARTVILLE, Minn-Geotek held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate a 30,000 square foot expansion at one of their two facilities in Stewartville. Geotek is known for creating fiberglass crossarms. Those are the items used to help hold up electric wires on power poles. The expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs this year and 100 more next year in Stewartville. Geotek's CEO Ben Wiltsie said he's looking forward to seeing the positive impacts the expansion will bring.
KIMT
Halloween cookie decorating event held in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Halloween cookie decorating class took place at the Nana Gogo Toybrary. Kids and their parents had the opportunity to decorate Halloween-themed cookies with icing and various other toppings, such as sprinkles. The Nana Gogo Toybrary's Owner and Founder Pavs Kumar thinks a class like this can help boost kids' self-confidence, fine motor skills and creative instincts. She said that she's glad she can put together classes for the community to enjoy.
KIMT
Oak Leaf Comics celebrates 45 years in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A pop culture landmark in North Iowa celebrated its 45th anniversary on Saturday. Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles invited the public to its location on North Federal Avenue in Mason City from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday to experience sales, costume contests, inflatables for kids, and other special attractions.
kiow.com
CDBG Grant Awarded to Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake is the beneficiary of part of a grant to improve the sanitary sewer system in the community. The city will receive $250,000 toward the project which is estimated to cost $683,800. The Community Development Block Grant totals more than $3.3 million and was awarded equally to nine different...
KIMT
Mason City Fire Department holds annual open house wrapping up fire prevention week
MASON CITY, Minn. - Fire prevention week is officially wrapped up and Sunday was the Mason City Fire Department's annual open house. Kids were able to get hands-on experience of some of the things firefighters do on a daily basis – like completing obstacle courses and "putting out fires" with the water hose.
KIMT
"Lizzie" opens after two year COVID delay
MANTORVILLE, Minn.-The Mantorville Theatre Company is finally able to put on their production of the musical "Lizzie" after the COVID-19 Pandemic put a pause on the production for over two years. “‘Lizzie’ is the story of Lizzie Borden, but it is set to a rock n’ roll score, so it’s...
KIMT
Adopt n' Play Event at The Pines
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Pines of Rochester worked together with the animal shelter Paws and Claws Humane Society to put together an Adopt n' Play event. The apartment complex hosted it to promote the fact that they're now permitting renters to have all breeds of cats and dogs. They guaranteed that they would match donations, both in money and food, made to the shelter. The Pines of Rochester's Leasing Coordinator Gabriella Santos said that it's important for pets to be raised in a caring environment.
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
KIMT
1 hospitalized following Sunday night fire at Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital following a structure fire Sunday night. The Rochester Fire Department said it happened just before 9 p.m. at 1629 8th Ave. SE. When first responders arrived, a fire was found coming from the roof on the rear side of...
KIMT
First responders compete in annual rib eating contest
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department patrol unit took first place in the annual Texas Roadhouse first responder rib eating challenge Friday. Each year the Texas Roadhouse barbeque restaurant in Rochester hosts the challenge to help raise funds for charities selected by the winning team. The event was fun...
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Comments / 0