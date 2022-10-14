ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Pines of Rochester worked together with the animal shelter Paws and Claws Humane Society to put together an Adopt n' Play event. The apartment complex hosted it to promote the fact that they're now permitting renters to have all breeds of cats and dogs. They guaranteed that they would match donations, both in money and food, made to the shelter. The Pines of Rochester's Leasing Coordinator Gabriella Santos said that it's important for pets to be raised in a caring environment.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO