Metra budget may revamp passes in a way that’s a step backwards, according to some board members

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in eight years, the Chicago Fire Department has opened its application process to the public. On Friday, the top brass at CDF was asked how those efforts are going. "So far, the turnout is looking really good. Of course, in 2014, we had 25,000 people sign up. But we only hire so many people a year," said Cmsr. Annette Nance-Holt of the Chicago Fire Department. "So right now, the turnout is excellent. We're still waiting for that diversity number to kick up, though."The Chicago Fire is taking applications until Monday. There's a rigorous testing process for anyone hoping to make the cut. Right now, a number of suburban fire departments are also looking for new recruits, particularly women.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO