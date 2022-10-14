ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metra budget may revamp passes in a way that’s a step backwards, according to some board members

By Igor Studenkov
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WGN News

Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes

CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 14

Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station (Sun-Times) Arlington Heights to apply for IDOT grants for improved bike, pedestrian paths (Tribune) CTA offers free rides home from Bears game at Soldier Field (CBS 2) Portage Park neighbors support homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Police Allege Off-Duty CPD Officer Hits Man Sprinting Across Shore Drive

Chicago—Police issued no fines after a man was injured by a car while running across DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Wednesday night. A 37-year-old man was hit by an automobile while running across the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Diversey at about 11:30 p.m. Police said the 35-year-old motorist, an off-duty Chicago police officer, tried to stop but hit the man.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire Department opening application process to the public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in eight years, the Chicago Fire Department has opened its application process to the public. On Friday, the top brass at CDF was asked how those efforts are going.   "So far, the turnout is looking really good. Of course, in 2014, we had 25,000 people sign up. But we only hire so many people a year," said Cmsr. Annette Nance-Holt of the Chicago Fire Department. "So right now, the turnout is excellent. We're still waiting for that diversity number to kick up, though."The Chicago Fire is taking applications until Monday. There's a rigorous testing process for anyone hoping to make the cut. Right now, a number of suburban fire departments are also looking for new recruits, particularly women.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours

An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
OAK PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

After A Burglary, A Woodlawn Shipping Container Café Is Reopening Thanks To Neighbor-Funded Repairs

WOODLAWN — “Things were thriving” at 7323 Chicago Café through its first two months of operation, owner and executive chef Marquinn Gibson said. Customers bought paninis, lemonade and other treats from the café, which opened Aug. 6 in a shipping container at Flying Squirrel Park, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave. They said they appreciated having a new business in the community, Gibson said.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois

The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

How Customs and Border Protection helicopter crews are helping Chicago Police track suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stealthy group of pilots work under the cover of night to keep Chicago's streets safe.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into how U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been leading a hand to the Chicago Police Carjacking Task Force. Last month, CBP helped track down two suspects wanted in the shooting of a 12-year-old.That shooting happened near 21st Place and Wood Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 12-year-old boy was standing outside when he was shot in the head and critically wounded. The Air and Marine Operations team helped track the suspects in the...
CHICAGO, IL

