Metra budget may revamp passes in a way that’s a step backwards, according to some board members

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes
CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
More lanes to be added to I-57, reconstruction on Bishop Ford, Dan Ryan and Kennedy Expressways and more coming in the next 30 years
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning update includes plans for adding lanes to I-57 between I-80 and Kankakee County starting in 2045; reconstruction work that’s to start in 2030 on the Bishop Ford, Dan Ryan and Kennedy Expressways; and more.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 14
Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station (Sun-Times) Arlington Heights to apply for IDOT grants for improved bike, pedestrian paths (Tribune) CTA offers free rides home from Bears game at Soldier Field (CBS 2) Portage Park neighbors support homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he...
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
theeastcountygazette.com
Police Allege Off-Duty CPD Officer Hits Man Sprinting Across Shore Drive
Chicago—Police issued no fines after a man was injured by a car while running across DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Wednesday night. A 37-year-old man was hit by an automobile while running across the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Diversey at about 11:30 p.m. Police said the 35-year-old motorist, an off-duty Chicago police officer, tried to stop but hit the man.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
Chicago Fire Department opening application process to the public
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in eight years, the Chicago Fire Department has opened its application process to the public. On Friday, the top brass at CDF was asked how those efforts are going. "So far, the turnout is looking really good. Of course, in 2014, we had 25,000 people sign up. But we only hire so many people a year," said Cmsr. Annette Nance-Holt of the Chicago Fire Department. "So right now, the turnout is excellent. We're still waiting for that diversity number to kick up, though."The Chicago Fire is taking applications until Monday. There's a rigorous testing process for anyone hoping to make the cut. Right now, a number of suburban fire departments are also looking for new recruits, particularly women.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Jewel shoppers on Chicago's South Side wonder what Mariano's merger will mean for them
Kroger is the nation's No. 2 grocer, operating 44 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area. Jewel has closer to 200 stores in the city and suburbs.
oakpark.com
Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours
An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
blockclubchicago.org
After A Burglary, A Woodlawn Shipping Container Café Is Reopening Thanks To Neighbor-Funded Repairs
WOODLAWN — “Things were thriving” at 7323 Chicago Café through its first two months of operation, owner and executive chef Marquinn Gibson said. Customers bought paninis, lemonade and other treats from the café, which opened Aug. 6 in a shipping container at Flying Squirrel Park, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave. They said they appreciated having a new business in the community, Gibson said.
With Flurries Possible Monday, Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its First Snow
The Chicago area could potentially see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, but how does that compare with the average first snowfall of the season in the city?. According to current forecasts, the area will see a storm system roll through on Monday, with scattered showers expected throughout the region.
Plane hits bird shortly after taking off from O'Hare airport; witnesses report engine fire
Witnesses around O'Hare airport told ABC7 they saw the plane's engine on fire and heard loud popping sounds shortly after the plane took off.
Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend
The 99-cent smoke detectors are available at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago, while supplies last.
luxury-houses.net
This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois
The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
How Customs and Border Protection helicopter crews are helping Chicago Police track suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stealthy group of pilots work under the cover of night to keep Chicago's streets safe.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into how U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been leading a hand to the Chicago Police Carjacking Task Force. Last month, CBP helped track down two suspects wanted in the shooting of a 12-year-old.That shooting happened near 21st Place and Wood Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 12-year-old boy was standing outside when he was shot in the head and critically wounded. The Air and Marine Operations team helped track the suspects in the...
