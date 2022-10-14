When schools shut down in March 2020, many of the nation’s roughly 7 million students in special education didn’t get the special education services to which they were entitled under federal law. The law requires these services to be provided even during special circumstances, such as the pandemic. School districts may have fallen short of providing special education services to eligible students with disabilities during the pandemic. For example, the Los Angeles Unified Public School District has been cited by the U.S. Department of Education for failing to provide appropriate special education services to students with disabilities during the pandemic. As...

EDUCATION ・ 23 MINUTES AGO